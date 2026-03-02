Black Book Research: Black Book Market Research Releases "China: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026"

New country report, part of Black Book's 2026 State of Global EHR & Digital Health series spanning 147 countries, maps China's smart-hospital acceleration, payer-linked digital identity rails, AI-enabled inpatient transformation, and procurement proof points through 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Black Book Market Research today announced the availability of "China: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026," a market intelligence report designed for hospital executives, health system CIOs, CMIOs, digital transformation leaders, and health IT vendors operating in China's rapidly modernizing acute-care ecosystem.

The 2026 China report is part of Black Book's State of Global EHR & Digital Health program, benchmarking healthcare IT adoption, interoperability readiness, platform modernization, and digital health infrastructure in 147 countries outside the United States. The China edition focuses specifically on acute-care digital transformation priorities in 2026-2030 where buyers increasingly demand operational proof of interoperability, cybersecurity, AI governance, and platform resilience rather than feature checklists.

China Digital Health by the Numbers (2026 Black Book report highlights)

• 38,355 hospitals nationwide, including 4,192 tertiary hospitals

• 3,340 internet hospitals delivering more than 100 million online diagnoses/treatments annually

• National-scale payer-linked digital identity: more than 12 billion uses of the medical insurance code, connecting approximately 930,000 designated medical/pharmacy institutions

• Clinical AI moving into regulated adoption: 60+ approved AI medical devices, alongside continuing evaluation guidance for AI medical software

"China is moving past digitization and into industrialized digital health," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Market Research. "The next winners aren't selling software modules, they're delivering clinical-grade operating platforms: measurable smart-hospital maturity, observable interoperability, disciplined identity and settlement rails, and AI copilots that are governed like patient-safety controls. This is the moment when data platforms become the control plane and the EHR becomes the transaction engine for real-time care."

China's acute-care modernization is being shaped by a high-velocity mix of policy frameworks, payment reform pressure, smart-hospital maturity evaluation, and regionally connected care models. The report identifies procurement "proof points" now defining vendor selection and transformation sequencing, especially for tertiary hospitals, multi-campus systems, and provincial networks such as:

Smart-hospital maturity outcomes as gating procurement criteria , with increasing emphasis on workflow standardization, operational dashboards, and measurable service performance

Interconnection and sharing moving from project-based integrations to an operating function with onboarding repeatability, monitoring, and exception-handling discipline

Payment reform and DRG/DIP-related performance pressures increasing the value of structured documentation, clinical coding readiness, settlement workflow automation, and analytics

Data platforms becoming a second operating system alongside HIS/EHR enabling governance, lineage, controlled access, research enablement, and AI readiness at scale

Clinical AI moving from pilots to production workflows raising expectations around lifecycle controls, model validation, and risk governance

Cybersecurity, privacy, and localization requirements becoming scored selection items, with greater scrutiny of compliance evidence and operational controls, and

Xinchuang-aligned technology stack compatibility influencing architecture decisions and long-term upgrade sustainability

The Black Book report includes Q1 2026 market signals relevant to executive decision-making and go-to-market planning, including a snapshot of the provider landscape, the growth of internet hospital care delivery, and the maturation of nationwide payer-linked identity usage and settlement workflows. It also profiles representative vendors shaping China's acute-care health IT and digital health stack, spanning hospital information systems, interoperability and regional platform infrastructure, data and AI layers, and smart-hospital ICT capabilities.

U.S. Comparison Context

Black Book notes that the United States is largely beyond first-wave acute-care EHR adoption and is now measured by interoperability performance, exchange-at-scale, and operational quality outcomes across networks. China's modernization cycle differs in that smart-hospital maturity frameworks, payer-linked identity rails, localization and security requirements, Xinchuang compatibility, and regulated clinical AI pathways are central determinants of modernization sequencing and vendor selection.

Availability

"China: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026" is available now as a digital report. An executive summary and key highlights are available at:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/china-state-of-acute-care-ehr-and-digital-health-2026 There is no cost to download for industry stakeholders.

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research is a vendor-agnostic, independent healthcare technology market research firm recognized for transparent, non-commissioned studies designed to serve the industry with actionable intelligence-without sponsorship influence, pay-to-play rankings, or commissioned outcomes. Since 2003, Black Book has actively engaged and surveyed healthcare organizations and stakeholders on IT and managed services satisfaction in China, alongside its global healthcare IT research programs, to capture verified user experience, adoption realities, and procurement outcomes.

Black Book's research is built to provide a true service to the global healthcare ecosystem, supporting providers, payers, governments, investors, and suppliers with unbiased benchmarking, performance insights, and market readiness indicators across clinical, financial, and operational domains.

The firm also publishes The 2026 Black Book State of Global Digital Healthcare IT, a 700-page resource manual updated in Q1 2026, covering 147 countries and benchmarking more than 70 EHR, digital health, and managed services vendors. The global manual is available for complimentary download at the company website: www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

