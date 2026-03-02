Verist, Inc.: Verist Inc. Appoints Maxine Goddard as Global Head of Project Management and Internal Audit Lead

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verist Inc., a leading specialty insurance solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Maxine Goddard as Global Head of Project Management and Internal Audit Lead, based in London, United Kingdom. In this dual leadership role, Maxine will support Verist's strategic, operational, and governance objectives while helping strengthen enterprise-wide execution and oversight.

This role is a critical part of Verist's leadership structure and will serve as a member of the executive team, helping guide strategic initiatives, governance, and operational execution across the organization.

Maxine will lead Verist's global project management function, driving cross-functional initiatives aligned with the firm's strategic priorities and ensuring disciplined execution across underwriting, operations, finance, claims, legal, and technology. She will also oversee the internal audit function, strengthening internal controls, reinforcing operational discipline, and providing independent assurance over financial, operational, and compliance activities. Her leadership will support Verist's future expansion into the UK and Continental Europe, ensuring operational readiness, execution discipline, and strong governance as the firm scales internationally.

"Maxine's leadership and global experience will play a critical role as Verist continues to grow," said Michael Chang, CEO of Verist Inc. "Her ability to drive execution and strengthen governance will help ensure we maintain the operational discipline and underwriting excellence that define Verist. This appointment reflects our continued investment in building a strong foundation to support our clients and partners."

In addition to her core responsibilities, Maxine will help establish consistent regulatory, governance, and operational frameworks across jurisdictions, supporting Verist's engagement with international markets and reinforcing the firm's commitment to transparency, accountability, and disciplined risk management.

Verist is a leading Managing General Underwriter (MGU) serving complex business risks across real estate; hospitality and leisure; financial institutions; professional services; and life sciences. Through its underwriting model, Verist delivers tailored insurance programs designed to address the unique risk profiles and operational complexities of each industry it serves. The firm is a writer of core commercial insurance lines, including General Liability, Products Liability, Workers' Compensation, Umbrella/XS, Commercial Auto and Property, providing comprehensive risk transfer solutions for its clients. By combining deep sector knowledge with disciplined underwriting, claims, and risk control capabilities, Verist provides differentiated, value-driven insurance solutions to middle market and select large accounts.

About Verist Inc. (www.veristinc.com)

Verist Inc. (d/b/a Verist Insurance Services in the States of California and Florida) ("Verist") is a general agent with its principal place of business in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (CA license #: 0660690). Verist underwrites insurance business on behalf of certain non-affiliated insurance companies subject to pre-approved underwriting guidelines. Verist is licensed as a property casualty insurance agency in all states in which products are offered. Availability and qualification for coverage, terms, rates and discounts may vary by jurisdiction. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the issuing insurance carrier. Coverage under any insurance policy is subject to the terms and conditions of that policy and is ultimately the decision of the buyer. Verist receives commission and/or additional compensation from its insurance company partners and vendors in connection with its sale of insurance to you. Verist is majority owned by United Risk Global; an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners. Learn more at veristinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ionel Rizea

Chief Operating Officer

Verist Inc.

irizea@veristinc.com

347-267-6441

