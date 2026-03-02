MWC26 Barcelona opens with call to complete 5G, rise to AI challenges, and strengthen digital safety

The industry gathers in Barcelona for a week of keynotes, summits, and conferences to confront the world's next phase of digital growth

BARCELONA, Spain, 2 March 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MWC26 Barcelona opened its doors today, bringing together exhibitors, thought leaders, startups, and policymakers from across business and government under one roof for the world's largest and most influential connectivity event.

MWC26 takes place at a defining moment for the global connectivity industry, as advanced 5G, AI, and rising digital threats reshape economies, industries and societies at pace. In his opening keynote, GSMA Director General Vivek Badrinath set out three urgent priorities for the years ahead: investment in standalone networks, expanding access to open and inclusive AI, and coordinated action across industries and governments to build a safer digital future for all.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General of the GSMA, said: "Last year, mobile connected 5.8 billion people and contributed $7.6 trillion to the global economy. However, if we want to unlock the full promise of 5G, harness AI responsibly, and protect people from escalating digital threats, we must act with urgency. As the industry that connects the world, we have a real responsibility to champion open collaboration across borders to secure networks, close digital gaps, and strengthen trust in the digital economy."

The GSMA Mobile Economy 2026 Report

Launched today at MWC26, The Mobile Economy 2026 report shows how the industry is shifting from a connectivity-centric model to one powered by advanced digital platforms, 5G standalone, AI and open APIs.

Mobile technologies and services generated $7.6 trillion of economic value in 2025, equivalent to 6.4% of global GDP, and are projected to reach $11.3 trillion, or 8.4% of GDP, by 2030.

Despite 96% of the global population living within mobile broadband coverage, over three billion people remain unconnected, with the usage gap almost 10x larger than the coverage gap.

The mobile ecosystem supported 50 million jobs worldwide in 2025 and contributed more than $800 billion in public revenues through taxation.

By 2030, 57% of all mobile connections will run on 5G, while legacy 2G and 3G will account for just 1% and 5% of connections respectively.

Operator revenues are projected to grow from $1.19 trillion in 2025 to $1.36 trillion by 2030, supported by $1.2 trillion in capital expenditure over the period.

The report also projects that the global cost of cybercrime, including fraud, will rise from $9.22 trillion in 2024 to $15.63 trillion by 2029. As networks become more software-defined and AI-enabled, more than 90% of operators already rate the threat environment as high or very high. The scale of the risk demands a unified, urgent response.

