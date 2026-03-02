T Bank, N.A.: T Bank Expands Texas Footprint with New Houston Branch; Appoints Chris Morris as Chief Lending Officer and Adds Chris Morris and John Leggett to Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / T Bank, N.A. ("T Bank"), a nationally chartered bank, today announced the opening of a new Houston branch and the appointment of veteran banker Chris Morris as Chief Lending Officer and a member of its Board of Directors. The Bank also announced the appointment of Houston businessman John Leggett to its Board of Directors.

The expansion reinforces T Bank's long-term commitment to Texas following its recent transition to a private capital structure and marks an important step in the Bank's continued strategic growth.

Houston Branch Expansion

The new Houston branch is a key component of T Bank's growth strategy, with a focus on delivering commercial banking and retirement services to small and mid-sized businesses.

"While we operate a national lending platform, Texas is our home market," said A. Haag Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer of T Bank. "We have a strong presence in Dallas, and Houston - one of the most dynamic and entrepreneurial business markets in the country - is the logical next step in our evolution. We believe people drive performance, and we are excited to welcome exceptional Houston-based talent to lead our next phase of growth."

Leadership: Chris Morris Named Chief Lending Officer

Chris Morris brings more than 25 years of experience in commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, real estate finance, SBA lending, and credit portfolio management. As Chief Lending Officer, he will drive T Bank's community banking initiative in Texas, which is a core focus of T Bank.

Mr. Morris most recently served as Chief Lending Officer at Plains State Bank, where he led lending operations across multiple Texas markets and delivered meaningful balance sheet growth while maintaining strong credit discipline. He previously held senior leadership roles at Westbound Bank, Wallis Bank, Regions Bank, and First Horizon National Corporation.

A graduate of the University of Houston, Mr. Morris holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics and is an honorably discharged United States Marine Corps veteran.

"Chris brings deep credit expertise and tested leadership across multiple economic cycles," Mr. Sherman added. "His experience enhances our ability to grow responsibly, focusing on both disciplined loan and deposit growth."

Governance: John Leggett Joins T Bank Board of Directors

In connection with the Houston expansion, T Bank appointed John Leggett to its Board of Directors.

John Leggett is an entrepreneur and investor with extensive experience across private equity, real estate, energy, and operating companies. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Leggett Ventures, a Houston-based private investment firm with a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, energy, and alternative investments, with total assets in excess of $350 million. Mr. Leggett is the co-founder of multiple portfolio companies, including On Point Custom Homes, a nationally recognized residential construction firm; Cannon Field, an oil and gas company, NewFound Partners, a commercial real estate firm; and Frontier Title, which operates and manages locations across multiple states. His ownership of both development and title businesses provides a practical, end-to-end perspective on real estate investment, transaction execution, and market cycles. Mr. Leggett began his career in investment banking and equity research at Deutsche Bank and Crédit Lyonnais and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business and a Master's degree in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"John is an exceptional business leader with deep market insight, intellectual rigor, and unwavering integrity," said Mr. Sherman. "We are delighted to welcome him to our Board and look forward to his strategic contributions."

About T Bank, N.A.

Based in Texas, T Bank, N.A. is a nationally chartered commercial bank with approximately $1 billion in total assets and $2.4 billion in fiduciary assets under administration. The Bank serves small business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals in Texas and across the United States through an integrated platform that combines commercial banking, retirement services, and specialty finance. T Bank provides commercial lending focused on professional services firms, real estate, and operating companies seeking growth capital, complemented by treasury management and business banking services. The Bank also maintains a national government-guaranteed lending platform and has delivered more than $2 billion in SBA financing. Through The Nolan Company and its Trust Department, T Bank delivers retirement plan design, administration, recordkeeping, and fiduciary services. Integra Funding Solutions provides factoring and working capital solutions tailored to specialized liquidity needs. Supported by internally developed technology platforms, T Bank delivers a high-tech, high-touch experience designed to enhance service, efficiency, and client engagement.

T Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of Tectonic Financial, Inc., which has approximately $6 billion in client investment, brokerage, and fiduciary assets. Learn more at t.bank.

Contact:

A. Haag Sherman

Chief Executive Officer

T Bank, N.A.

713.250.4210

SOURCE: T Bank, N.A.

