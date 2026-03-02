Anzeige
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
02.03.2026 15:42 Uhr
Huawei Cloud Launches HCF Globally, Delivering Open, Simplified, and Resilient Hybrid Cloud

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei Cloud hosted the Huawei Cloud Summit under the theme "Huawei Cloud: Solving Industry Challenges with AI." At the event, Antonony Gu, President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, officially launched Huawei Cloud Foundation (HCF), Huawei's latest hybrid cloud offering, to a global audience. HCF is designed to deliver a more open, simplified, and resilient hybrid cloud experience for customers worldwide.

As digital and intelligent transformation accelerates, a growing number of enterprises are adopting hybrid cloud architectures to modernize IT infrastructure. Hybrid cloud enables organizations to keep core assets on their own premises to meet security and compliance requirements, while leveraging the scalability and services of the public cloud to enhance agility and drive continuous innovation. However, in practice, AI's rapid iterations are reshaping the compute paradigm, creating a complex new landscape for enterprise cloud migration. Organizations constantly grapple with high cloud costs, fast-evolving technology, and operational complexity.

At the summit, Antonony Gu said:

"HCF balances security and compliance with operational agility. It helps enterprises manage increasingly complex IT environments and embrace the new AI era. It can serve as a key pathway toward comprehensive digital and intelligent transformation. HCF is purpose-built to enable customers to build more open, simplified, and resilient hybrid cloud platforms, address key challenges during their cloud journey, and accelerate intelligent transformation."

Antonony Gu, President, Huawei Hybrid Cloud

The newly launched HCF delivers three key innovations:

  • Open by design

HCF adopts an innovative, architecture-level decoupling design. It provides a unified certification framework and standardized integration specifications to ensure compatibility with mainstream compute, storage, and networking vendors. This helps maximize hardware reuse and protect customers' existing investments. Meanwhile, HCF offers open APIs and standardized integration frameworks to ensure compatibility with mainstream software ecosystems, including AI and open-source models. This helps customers accelerate AI application innovation and deployment.

  • Relentless simplicity

With its one-stop tools, HCF can be deployed rapidly and made ready for immediate use. Automated migration services further reduce the complexity of cloud migration, so customers can move to the cloud with confidence. A unified cloud management platform enables refined resource management with enhanced visibility, significantly improving operational efficiency.

  • Ultimate resilience

HCF supports industry-leading, all-scenario disaster recovery solutions, ensuring data security and business continuity. Through automated security protection mechanisms, HCF significantly reduces security setup time, and any vulnerabilities can be remediated rapidly. Additionally, a single cluster supports ultra-high bandwidth and ultra-low latency, enabling efficient load balancing and high-performance operations.

Huawei Hybrid Cloud: Solving Enterprise Challenges with AI

To date, Huawei Hybrid Cloud has served more than 5,500 customers across over 160 countries and regions, spanning key industries such as government, telecommunications, and finance.

Looking ahead, Huawei Hybrid Cloud will continue advancing its "Hybrid Cloud + AI" strategy to drive sustained innovation and strengthen open partnerships. By leveraging AI to help enterprise customers overcome tough challenges, Huawei Hybrid Cloud is committed to powering the digital economy and accelerating the transition toward a fully digital and intelligent future.

