Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Vinte Viviendas Integrales (BMV: VINTE): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Vinte Viviendas Integrales (BMV: VINTE). Management increasingly framed VINTE's growth around the broader housing ecosystem, leveraging the Company's increased size and prop tech capabilities to support that growth. For example, management noted that Xante sold more than 50% of its full-year 2025 sales in just January and February 2026, with the platform beginning to support sales across a wider portion of the portfolio, including Javer homes. Management also highlighted Casa Bravo, VINTE's rent-to-own platform, as another area where scale across the broader platform should support growth. Taking together, these initiatives suggest VINTE is moving beyond pure land-and-home expansion and further leveraging its digital and adjacent housing platforms to deepen customer reach, improve monetization, and capture additional operating leverage.

Key Takeaways:

Revenue +13% y/y; EBITDA +27%; Javer synergies boosting margins and cash flow.

Growth expanding beyond homebuilding into proptech and rent-to-own platforms.

FY26 guides ~10% revenue growth, driven by price/mix and new developments.

