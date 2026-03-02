Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Workable Named LinkedIn Platinum Partner, Achieves Dual Platinum Status with LinkedIn and Indeed

Workable is a LinkedIn Platinum Partner: Workable earns LinkedIn Platinum Partner status, achieving rare dual Platinum recognition with LinkedIn and Indeed to power faster, easier hiring.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.


BOSTON and LONDON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workable, the hiring platform trusted by more than 30,000 companies worldwide, has been named a LinkedIn Platinum Partner. With this designation, Workable now holds Platinum status with both LinkedIn and Indeed, placing it among a very small group of applicant tracking systems globally recognized by the world's two most influential hiring platforms.

The Platinum designation builds on Workable's long-standing strategic partnership with LinkedIn, shaped through years of co-developed integrations and close product collaboration.

LinkedIn Platinum Partner status is reserved for ATS providers that deliver deep, data-rich integrations across LinkedIn's recruiting ecosystem. Workable joins a select group of global ATS leaders recognized for providing a seamless experience for recruiters and candidates.

For Workable customers, LinkedIn Platinum status means access to LinkedIn's most advanced recruiting integrations, including Easy Apply, Apply Connect, and Recruiter System Connect. These capabilities allow candidates to apply and complete screening directly on LinkedIn, while recruiters benefit from real-time application syncing, one-click sourcing from LinkedIn Recruiter, and a unified workflow that eliminates manual data entry and system switching.

"Being named a LinkedIn Platinum Partner reflects the depth of our integration and the results it delivers for our customers," said Chryssa Takou, Partnerships Manager at Workable.

"We've focused on making LinkedIn a native part of the hiring workflow, so recruiters can move faster, work more efficiently, and connect with higher-quality candidates."

Alongside this announcement, Workable continues its Platinum Partnership with Indeed, building on a long-standing strategic relationship that has evolved through multiple partnership tiers over several years. Indeed Platinum status is awarded to a small, select group of ATSs that deliver the fastest, most reliable, and highest-performing integrations with the world's largest job site.

Workable's integration enables near real-time job posting, advanced Indeed Apply functionality, direct Sponsored Jobs management, and one-click sourcing via the Indeed Recruiter Extension. According to Indeed data, jobs using Indeed Apply see 5× more completed applications and 30% more exposure compared to non-Indeed Apply jobs.

Together, Workable's dual Platinum status with LinkedIn and Indeed underscores its commitment to quality, performance, and measurable hiring outcomes. For employers, it means faster hiring cycles, stronger ROI from job advertising, and less administrative work for recruiting teams.

About Workable
Workable is the world's leading hiring and people management platform, helping more than 30,000 companies in over 100 countries hire, onboard, and manage their people more effectively. From sourcing and applicant tracking to interviews, offers, onboarding, and core people management, Workable supports the entire employee lifecycle from first touch to day one and beyond.

Media Contact:
Brendan Jeannetti
Content Manager
brendan.jeannetti@workable.com


