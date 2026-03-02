Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - DEEPEST GOLD MINERALISATION INTERSECTED TO DATE

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

2 March 2026

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

DEEPEST GOLD MINERALISATION INTERSECTED TO DATE

2.8metres at 4.5 g/t Au intersected, including 0.5m @ 15.0 g/t Au

More than 10 gold lodes intersected extending lodes by up to 60 metres to the north and gold system still open to depth

Follow-on hole CGC-25-007 to test zone indicated in first drill hole and continue to directly target the stockwork at depth

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR) is pleased to announce assay results for the first drill hole in the c.2,000m drilling programme on its Clontibret Gold deposit in Ireland. The results included intersections of several gold zones and the establishment of further continuity to the gold mineralisation.

Drill Hole CGC-25-001

The objective of the hole was to enhance the geological understanding of the system and assess the potential for higher-grade, structurally controlled mineralisation at depth. The Clontibret gold target exhibits several key geological features analogous to the high-grade Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia (current endowment >10 Moz), indicating the potential for multi-million-ounce gold mineralisation at depth. This drill hole achieved its objective of intersecting more than 10 identified lodes. Assay results from the bottom of the drill hole showed that the drill hole was within a gold mineralised zone before it was stopped due to technical difficulties encountered during a re-entry at a depth of approximately 150m following a change of drill bit, as announced by the Company on 26 February 2026. The hole had already reached ca. 415m but had not yet reached its target depth in the stockwork zone. A new deep hole, CGC-25-007, has been permissioned and is being drilled to directly target the stockwork zone informed by the observations in CGC-25-001.



The lodes intersected by the drill hole all contained gold mineralisation including:

2.4m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 75.6m

2.8m @ 4.5 g/t Au from 154.2.0m (including 0.5m @ 15.0 g.t Au)

1.0m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 208.5m

1.7m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 211.5m

4.0m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 410.5m

John Sherman, Chairman, commented:

"We are delighted to see drilling show encouraging mineralisation at depth and look forward to the ongoing drilling programme continuing to inform the structural controls around the Clontibret deposit as we explore its potential."





A total of 415.25 metres was drilled through an inclined (-60 Degree) hole. Zones of sulphide mineralisation were encountered including at ca. 410m, representing the deepest zones of sulphide mineralisation intersected at Clontibret to date. The intersections confirmed continuity of the model both along strike and at depth.

Other intersections included:

1.0m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 89.0m

1.9m @ 1.0 g/t Au from 148.1m

0.5m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 150.5m

0.5m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 178.8m

1.3m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 186.3m

1.0m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 188.0m

2.5m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 271.0m

0.9m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 335.0m

1.0m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 405.5m

(Only intercepts of 0.3 g/t or greater are presented)

Drilling is continuing on site with three drill rigs currently in operation. Further announcements will be made as the drilling programme at Clontibret progresses.

About Clontibret

Clontibret lies within a major transatlantic structural corridor that extends from Canada, through Ireland, and into Scotland. Within the Irish segment of this corridor, Conroy Gold has established the foundations of two district-scale gold trends spanning more than 95 kilometres of surface gold anomalism. These trends occur entirely within the Company's 100%-owned licence area, which covers a dominant 1,000 km² land position.

Clontibret is located in the north east of the 65 kilometre Orlock Bridge gold trend where three targets lie in the 17 kilometre section noted in the above map, the most of advanced of which is Clontibret where a 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) has been defined that remains open in multiple directions including at depth.

The Orlock Bridge and Skullmartin trends are hosted within an accretionary prism formed during the oblique collision of the Laurentia and Avalonia tectonic plates and the closure of the Iapetus Ocean. This geological environment comprises Ordovician and Silurian turbidite sequences including greywacke sandstones, conglomerates, siltstones, mudstones, and volcanic units-an established setting globally for significant orogenic gold deposits.

Clontibret - Geological Analogies with Fosterville (+10 Moz)

The Clontibret gold target exhibits several key geological features analogous to the high-grade Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia (current endowment >10 Moz), indicating the potential for multi-million-ounce gold mineralisation at depth.

These analogies include:

Host Rocks: A folded Ordovician-age turbidite package, comparable to the rock sequence hosting Fosterville's high-grade zones.

Mineralisation Style: At Clontibret gold is intimately associated with acicular arsenopyrite, and to a lesser extent pyrite, similar to the mineralogical style at Fosterville's deposit. The discovery of visible gold in a quartz breccia nearby at Creenkill (with assay values of 123.0 g/t) lends credence to the possibility of high-grade gold also being present in the Clontibret target.

Late-Stage Antimony: Presence of late stibnite/antimony mineralisation, including recent float samples assaying 21.9 g/t Au with 26.4% Sb, indicating a comparable Au-As-Sb mineral system.

Alteration Envelope: Mineralisation hosted within broad sericite / white mica alteration zones, several metres wide, and around the margins of quartz-carbonate veins.

Mineralisation controlled by brittle faulting

Collectively, these geological characteristics highlight Clontibret as a highly prospective target with potential for significant high-grade gold mineralisation at depth.

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

About the "Discs of Gold" Project

Conroy Gold's "Discs of Gold" project in Ireland is defined by two parallel district scale gold trends, extending over c.95km, which are 100 per cent. held under license by the Company and anchored by the Clontibret gold deposit. The Clontibret target area contains a currently defined JORC (2012) 517Koz gold resource @ 2.0 g/t Au (320Koz Au Indicated and 197Koz Au Inferred (2017)) which remains open in multiple directions. The Company has identified a further seven gold targets in its license area with the Clay Lake and Creenkill gold targets being of particular interest. Gold occurs in multiple styles in the Company's license area, including free gold, refractory gold in arsenopyrite and gold associated with pyrite and antimony (stibnite), suggesting multiple hydrothermal events occurred within the licence area. There are clear geological analogies between the "Discs of Gold" targets and large gold deposits in Southeastern Australia and Atlantic Canada.

