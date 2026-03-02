DIGITAL Co-Invests $4.0M in Novamera's Surgical Mining Technology to Strengthen North American Critical-Minerals Supply

Accelerating Domestic Copper and Rare Earth Production with New AI-Powered, Low-Impact Mining Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / DIGITAL has committed $4.0 million in co-investment to support the development of the next phase ("Project") of Novamera Inc.'s ("Novamera") Surgical Mining technology, an AI-powered, low-impact mining method designed to unlock domestic critical-mineral resources across North America. The investment will advance copper and REE technology applications and establish a First-of-a-Kind (FOAK) permitting pathway in Ontario, creating a scalable model for faster, lower-risk mine development.

Securing reliable, domestic sources of critical minerals is a strategic priority for Canada. Electrification, defence modernization, and digital infrastructure advancements demand copper and rare-earth elements (REEs). At the same time, traditional mining approaches struggle to bring new supply online to meet current demands. Copper alone is projected to face a significant global supply gap within the next decade, potentially heightening risks to North American manufacturing, energy security, and industrial competitiveness.

While North America hosts extensive known mineral deposits, many remain stranded due to long permitting timelines, high capital requirements, and access challenges presented by narrow, deep, or remote deposit veins. Led by Novamera, in partnership with Northstar Gold Corp. and Micon International, the project aims to demonstrate a practical pathway to accelerate domestic production on a copper deposit while materially reducing the environmental footprint and upfront capital requirements.

Novamera's patented Surgical Mining solution integrates advanced subsurface imaging, AI-driven simulation, robotics, and conventional drilling equipment to precisely target mineralized zones. By selectively extracting ore and minimizing waste, the technology enables faster time-to-production and minimal environmental disturbance.

"North America has no shortage of critical minerals-we have a shortage of ways to bring them into production quickly and responsibly," said Jim Hollis, CEO, Novamera Inc. "Surgical Mining was built to solve that gap. With DIGITAL's support, we're accelerating a solution that can unlock domestic copper and rare earth supply faster, with lower capital and a far smaller environmental footprint."

"Mining is foundational to Canada's prosperity and long-term economic resilience," said Sue Paish, CEO of DIGITAL. "We're proud that our first co-investment with Novamera supported the development of 'Surgical Mining' to unlock access to narrow vein copper and rare earth deposits. This next phase will advance the technology to increase Canada's supply of critical minerals while reducing surface disruption and risk. Defence readiness and industrial competitiveness go hand in hand. By investing in Canadian companies such as Novamera, and accelerating the adoption of homegrown innovation, we will build more resilient supply chains, develop and retain intellectual property, and create high-quality jobs for Canadians."

The co-investment builds on Novamera's successful completion of a prior DIGITAL-supported project in 2025. That project-delivered in partnership with Memorial University of Newfoundland and two junior mining companies in Newfoundland-validated the Surgical Mining process under real-world conditions. It demonstrated key innovations in three-dimensional position control and real-time visualization, as well as key economic and environmental performance metrics that have since driven commercial adoption, reinforcing the technology's readiness for broader North American deployment. A detailed case study will be released in the coming weeks.

About Novamera

Founded in 2019, Novamera is revolutionizing how the world mines. Its patented Surgical Mining process enables precise, low-impact extraction of previously uneconomic narrow-vein deposits. By combining advanced subsurface imaging, AI-driven orebody modelling, and precision robotic extraction, Novamera helps mining companies unlock new resources with lower costs, faster timelines, and minimal environmental impact-creating a new category of sustainable, high-return projects.

About DIGITAL

DIGITAL?connects technology builders and buyers to accelerate the adoption and commercialization of Canadian solutions. Established in 2018 under the Government of Canada's Supercluster Initiative, DIGITAL brings together industry leaders, SMEs, and post-secondary institutions to collaborate on large-scale projects that drive innovation and the development of technology solutions in sectors critical to Canada, such as mining and energy, housing, workforce?development?and health.??

Since?inception, DIGITAL has delivered billions in projected revenue for Canadian companies,?retained?sovereign IP, launched hundreds of commercial products, and helped tens of thousands of Canadians gain the skills needed for the digital economy.? digitalsupercluster.ca

