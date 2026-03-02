ifm efector: ifm Launches 2D Camera with AI-powered Human Detection to Increase Mobile Machine Safety at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

The O2M500 will be on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, taking place March 3-7, 2026, in theifm booth N12963 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / ifm efector, inc. (ifm), a leading provider of sensors, controls, and software for mobile and off-highway equipment, announces the launch of the O2M500, its newest O2M Ethernet camera with embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI), designed to deliver reliable human detection for mobile machines. The O2M500 will be on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, taking place March 3-7, 2026, in the ifm booth N12963 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Reliable human detection onboard this camera has the power to substantially improve safety around mobile machines by providing an additional layer of protection," said Kevin Vanderslice, Director of Business Development of Mobile Machines at ifm efector, inc. "With the O2M500, ifm is delivering a reliable and robust solution to reduce false alarms and provide earlier, more meaningful warnings to operators."

Designed for demanding mobile equipment applications, the latest O2M with AI combines embedded artificial intelligence with high-resolution imaging to help operators detect people in blind spots and danger zones with greater confidence. The camera was developed to address a key challenge in the collision-avoidance market: distinguishing people from static obstacles. By focusing warnings specifically on human presence rather than all objects, the system helps reduce alarm fatigue by eliminating false alerts and supports a faster, more appropriate operator response.

Attendees are invited to visit the ifm booth to see the new O2M500 camera in action and speak directly with members of the ifm product development team including Daniel Henn, Global Product Manager of Mobile Perception Systems, about how AI-enabled vision systems can improve safety and situational awareness on construction, agricultural, and other off-highway machines.

The O2M500 is built around a high-performance processor with an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), enabling embedded deep-learning-based person detection without the need for an external ECU. Optimized for mobile machines, the camera reliably detects people at distances of up to 30 meters, even in challenging lighting conditions such as bright sunlight or twilight. Its robust design, including IP67/IP69K protection and resistance to shock and vibration, provides reliable performance in the harsh conditions of construction and off-highway environments. An integrated dashcam function with built-in memory supports event-based recording for incident analysis and safety improvement initiatives.

The O2M500 expands ifm's portfolio of AI-enabled vision and sensing solutions for mobile machines, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to developing high-quality, future-ready products that support safer and more efficient equipment operation. For more information about ifm solutions for the mobile industry, please visit: https://www.ifm.com/us/en/us/industries/mobile/mobile-industry.

About ifm efector, inc.

Established in 1985, ifm efector is an ISO 9001:2015 certified subsidiary of the global company, ifm electronic gmbh, Germany. ifm develops, manufactures, and markets sensors and control technology to industries that include mobile machinery, assembly and robotics, automotive manufacturing, food and beverage production, material handling, and metal forming. Based in Malvern, PA, ifm has experienced tremendous growth with more than 200 employees from the surrounding area, the expansion of ten branches throughout the US, the opening of a manufacturing and technology center, ifm prover, in Malvern, PA (2012), and the building of a new 55,000 square-foot stocking and distribution facility in Downingtown, PA. To learn more about ifm efector, visit: https://www.ifm.com/us/en

