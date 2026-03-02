Fathom Companies: Introducing The Evalina Hotel: A Boutique Landmark Hotel in Portland, Maine's Historic Old Port

The 15 all-suite, apartment-style hotel will open May 1, 2026 in the historically renovated Granite Block Building at 215 Commercial Street along Portland's working waterfront

PORTLAND, MAINE / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Opening in May 2026, the Evalina Hotel will bring refined hospitality and timeless design to Portland's Old Port. Set within a meticulously restored five-story building overlooking Commercial Street, this 15-suite boutique hotel blends historic architecture with modern sophistication, offering guests an intimate, independently curated, residential-style stay at the heart of the city's working waterfront.

Named after one of the building's earliest owners, Evalina Fox, the Evalina Hotel honors Portland's maritime past while offering contemporary comfort and craftsmanship. Each suite reflects a thoughtful balance of old and new, masculine and feminine: exposed masonry and original granite lintels pair beautifully with custom cabinetry, decorative lighting, and soft, modern furnishings.

Historic Character, Contemporary Design

Across its five floors, the Evalina's 15 suites include five one-bedroom and ten two-bedroom layouts, each designed to feel like a private retreat within the bustle of the Old Port. Elegant arched windows frame sweeping views of Commercial Street, flooding interiors with natural light. Several units open onto private decks, creating a seamless connection between the waterfront's energy and the calm of these carefully composed spaces.

The top-floor collection features three distinctive duplex suites, each with a private mezzanine level that serves as an inviting living area beneath the building's soaring ceilings. Every suite is slightly different in layout and design, including one fifth-floor unit with a custom bar sink and entertainment nook, ideal for evening cocktails, intimate gatherings, and small group celebrations.

A Legacy Preserved

Building owner Scott Lindsay, who has owned the property since 1993, has long served as its caretaker and steward, maintaining its historic integrity while guiding its evolution for modern use. "This building, built in 1854, has been a defining part of Portland's Old Port for generations," said Lindsay. "Over the past three decades, it's been a privilege to preserve its original character while preparing it for this next chapter. The Evalina Hotel continues that story-celebrating its history while inviting new guests to experience Portland's waterfront in a fresh, timeless way."

Preserving Portland's Independent Spirit

As Portland's Old Port continues to evolve, the Evalina Hotel stands as a deliberate commitment to preserving the neighborhood's independent character, historic integrity, and deeply rooted sense of place. Rather than a ground-up development or branded hospitality concept, The Evalina reflects a hands-on, preservation-first approach-one driven by personal connection, local knowledge, and long-term stewardship.

For owner Scott Lindsay, the project represents more than adaptive reuse; it is an act of care akin to an artist restoring a treasured work-shaped by intuition, patience, and respect for the original form.

"Owning a building like this comes with a responsibility," said Lindsay. "In the Old Port, property owners are, in many ways, modern-day Portland historians. You learn the layers of the city through these walls-how it's changed, who passed through, what endured. The Evalina wasn't created for speed or scale. It was built thoughtfully, over time, because preserving this sense of place matters."

Lindsay emphasized that the Evalina Hotel is intentionally boutique-designed to feel like a personal space within the city, not a transient one. Each suite is meant to invite guests into Portland's rhythm rather than separate them from it, reinforcing the Old Port's legacy as a neighborhood shaped by independent ownership and lived-in authenticity.

"This project came together the way meaningful things often do-through passion, not pressure," Lindsay added. "A local owner, a local management team, and a shared belief that buildings like this deserve to be cared for because of what they represent, not just what they earn."

Developed through a bootstrapped, locally driven effort and operated by a like-minded Portland-based hospitality group, Fathom Companies, the Evalina Hotel reflects a model of development rooted in legacy, craft, and community connection-ensuring that as the Old Port grows, it remains unmistakably itself.

Stewarded by Fathom Companies

The Evalina Hotel will be managed and operated by Fathom Companies, a Portland-based hospitality management group known for its thoughtful restoration of historic properties and award-winning guest experiences. The Evalina joins Fathom's distinguished Maine portfolio, which includes The Weldon Hotel, The Press Hotel, The Canopy by Hilton Portland Waterfront, and The Brunswick Hotel.

"The Evalina Hotel is a perfect fit for our portfolio, it embodies Portland's spirit of authenticity, creativity, and community connection," said Brandon Hussey, Vice President of Hospitality at Fathom Companies. "Each suite tells a story, and every design detail nods to the city's working waterfront. We're thrilled to bring this historic building back to life and introduce guests to a truly local experience in the heart of the Old Port."

A New Chapter on Commercial Street

Located in the heart of the Old Port, the Evalina Hotel places guests steps from Portland's celebrated dining scene, cobblestone streets, and working waterfront. The hotel's intimate scale and distinctive design position it as a new kind of downtown retreat: historic, personal, elegant but unfussy, and unmistakably Portland.

The Evalina Hotel will open to guests in May 2026. Follow on social media for updates @evalinahotel

