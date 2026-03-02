Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Launches Dedicated AI Division to Meet Surging Demand for Artificial Intelligence Services

Company formalizes growing AI practice into full operating group, citing strong client pipeline spanning healthcare, digital media, and beyond

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Remergify, the Miami-based corporate resurrection and financial technology firm, today announced the formation of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Division, establishing a fully operational business group to address rapid market demand for AI-driven solutions. The move formalizes the company's existing and growing AI capabilities into a structured, scalable practice area.

The announcement comes on the heels of Remergify completing a significant AI build for beta.mophoe.com, a project currently in final pre-launch preparations. This engagement stands as a flagship example of the company's ability to deliver sophisticated, production-ready AI solutions - and is one of several projects at various stages of development within the newly formed division.

"The volume and diversity of requests we've been receiving for AI services and custom buildouts made it clear that this needed to be more than a line item - it needed to be a complete operating group with dedicated focus and resources. We're excited to make that official today."

- Stuart Fine, CEO, Remergify

Remergify's new AI Division is already engaged in discussions with a range of prospective clients, including a medical device company, numerous website operators, and businesses across multiple industries. These conversations reflect a broad appetite for AI integration - from intelligent automation and data-driven personalization to custom model development and AI-powered user experiences.

With the formal establishment of the AI Division, Remergify is positioned to take on a larger portfolio of engagements, offer dedicated account management for AI projects, and accelerate development timelines for clients seeking to integrate cutting-edge AI technologies into their products and operations.

About Remergify

Remergify is a Miami, Florida-based corporate resurrection and financial technology firm dedicated to reviving dormant, delisted, and Expert Market public companies. Through its proprietary Expert Market Protocol (EMP) platform - which bridges modern blockchain tools with traditional capital markets - Remergify provides comprehensive solutions for issuers seeking to restore public market access, re-engage shareholders, and unlock trapped value. The company's services span regulatory compliance consulting, corporate governance restructuring, strategic business development, and blockchain-based shareholder engagement. With the launch of its new AI Division, Remergify is expanding its capabilities to serve a broader range of clients across healthcare, digital media, and other industries seeking to integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence into their products and operations. For more information, visit remergify.com.

# # #

Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO

stuart@remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/remergify-launches-dedicated-ai-division-to-meet-surging-demand-for-artificial-1142647