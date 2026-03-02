Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 16:12 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Georgia Gov. Kemp + Atlanta Mayor Dickens to Ring Bell Ahead of World Cup

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 2nd

  • Equities are lower in pre-market trading after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran over the weekend.
  • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will join NYSE Live as part of the 100-day countdown to the start of the FIFA World Cup.
  • Professional services company Deloitte unveiled its Enterprise AI Navigator solution last week and its CTO Bill Briggs will discuss how its generating value for businesses on NYSE Live
  • Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) will ring the Closing Bell this afternoon to celebrate a new era, with incoming CEO Richard Lewis and Executive Chairman Tod Carpenter joining Taking Stock

Opening Bell
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens mark 100 days to go until FIFA World Cup 2026

Closing Bell
Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) celebrates Rich Lewis, the seventh CEO in the company's 111-year history

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Quantum eMotion celebrated its recent NYSE listing

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923481/NYSE_Market_Update_March_2.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923480/NYSE_Quantum_eMotion_Closing_Bell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5830713/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-georgia-gov-kemp--atlanta-mayor-dickens-to-ring-bell-ahead-of-world-cup-302701111.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
