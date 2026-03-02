Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
02.03.2026 16:24 Uhr
The Sigourney Award-2026 Now Accepting Applications for Psychoanalytic Innovation

International Prize Honors Trailblazing Work Advancing Psychoanalytic Thought and Principles - Cash Award and Global Recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sigourney Award Trust welcomes applications for The Sigourney Award-2026 from individuals, teams, and organizations worldwide whose work has advanced psychoanalytic thinking and principles. Applications are open through July 31, 2026, for work completed between 2016 and 2025.

The Sigourney Award

The Trust was established in 1989 by psychotherapist and community activist Mary Sigourney with a clear vision: to encourage bold, original, and substantive psychoanalytic contributions that advance psychoanalytic principles and thought across disciplines. Since 1990, the exceptional work of 153 recipients from 22 countries has received international recognition and substantial cash prizes for innovations spanning clinical psychoanalysis, neuroscience, feminism, arts and literature, and a spectrum of socio-political issues.

"The wide-ranging diversity and integrated psychoanalytic principles applied in the work submitted continues to impress our judges. Each body of work positively enhances our world and enhances the lives we lead," says Robin A. Deutsch, PhD, Analyst Trustee.

The independent award celebrates both traditional and non-traditional applications of psychoanalysis. An anonymous panel of international judges conduct thorough evaluations of all submissions to identify winning work that has influenced others and contributed meaningfully to the evolution, understanding, or impact of psychoanalysis. Recipients earning The Sigourney Award distinction win professional recognition and a monetary reward.

"Our founder wanted to honor accomplishments already achieved and to empower recipients to use the unrestricted prize in whatever way best supports their continued work," says Attorney Trustee Michael J. Harrington, JD.

Application Details:
Applicants may self-nominate or be nominated by others. The comprehensive online application supports submissions in over 100 languages, reflecting the award's commitment to global accessibility. Past winners cannot apply, but previous applicants may reapply. Review eligibility requirements and instructions at www.sigourneyaward.org.

Key Dates:

  • Applications open: March 1, 2026
  • Deadline: July 31, 2026
  • Recipients announced: November 2026

Follow updates on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @SigourneyAward, and X @sigourney_the, and @sigourneyaward.bsky.social.

About The Sigourney Award
Established by Mary Sigourney in 1989, The Sigourney Award Trust, a wholly independent nonprofit organization, annually bestows awards as international recognition and reward for outstanding work that has advanced psychoanalytic principles. Ms. Sigourney was a psychotherapist, publisher, and community activist who understood the potential for psychoanalysis to benefit humankind.

Media Contact:
Kelly Wisecarver, Wisecarver Public Relations
kelly@wisecarverpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1231576/Sigourney_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-sigourney-award-2026-now-accepting-applications-for-psychoanalytic-innovation-302697122.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
