PR Newswire
02.03.2026 16:24 Uhr
Relativity Unveils Its Fifth Annual AI Visionaries List Ahead of Legalweek 2026

Amplifying the voices guiding the future of AI in the legal profession

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a leading legal data intelligence company, today announced its fifth annual list of AI Visionaries. The list honors individuals who are shaping how artificial intelligence is understood, applied and integrated across the legal ecosystem, advancing both innovation and responsibility as AI becomes embedded in everyday work.

Relativity

"AI has become a defining part of how legal tasks get done," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "The 2026 AI Visionaries are trusted stewards of that reality-setting direction, sharing responsibility and helping ensure legal AI solutions deliver meaningful and lasting value for the profession."

The 2026 AI Visionaries list features leaders from global law firms, Fortune 500 companies, academia, media and the public sector. Together, these influential voices bring diverse perspectives to how AI is scaled, sustained and applied across the legal field as organizations adapt to ongoing change.

This year's program convenes a community of pioneers dedicated to pushing the boundaries and demonstrating what measurable progress looks like when technology is guided by experienced practitioners.

"AI technology continues to capture the world's attention, with the spotlight intensifying as innovation accelerates across industries," said Aron Ahmadia, Vice President of Applied Science at Relativity. "These visionary leaders are reframing what's possible, forging new paths, and fostering their teams and communities all while setting a new standard that defines this recognition."

The AI Visionaries will be honored at a recognition dinner on March 9, featuring special guest speaker Professor Chris Wiggins. Wiggins is an associate professor of applied mathematics at Columbia University and the Chief Data Scientist at The New York Times. He is also the author of How Data Happened: A History from the Age of Reason to the Age of Algorithms, which explores the technical, political and ethical impact of data throughout history.

Those attending Legalweek 2026 are encouraged to visit Relativity at RelHQ, Convene 30 Hudson Yards, or at the North Javits Center, booth #501.

About Relativity
Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/445801/new_Relativity_logo_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/relativity-unveils-its-fifth-annual-ai-visionaries-list-ahead-of-legalweek-2026-302700421.html

