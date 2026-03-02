The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence say US battery installations reached a record 57.6 GWh in 2025, up 30% year on year, as the industry enters what they describe as a new phase of sustained, high-volume deployment.From ESS News The US energy storage industry has entered a "new phase of sustained, high-volume deployment," according to the inaugural Energy Storage Market Outlook Q1 2026 released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The report confirms that 2025 was the largest single year for battery ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...