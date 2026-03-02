Shampoo Market to Reach $58.3 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The shampoo market growth is driven by increase in consumer awareness of hair health, surge in demand for natural and organic ingredients, rise in beauty trend influence, and expansion of e-commerce accessibility. In addition, urbanization and higher disposable incomes boost consumer spending on diverse and premium hair care products.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Shampoo Market by Product Type (Medicated and Non-Medicated), Price Point (Low, Medium and High), End User (Men, Women and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Drug Stores or Pharmacy, Mass Merchandiser, Departmental Stores, Mono-Brand Stores, Specialty Stores and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034'. According to the report, the global shampoo market size was valued at $34.1 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $58.3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06353

Increase in consumer awareness of personal hygiene and hair health led to higher demand for specialized shampoos that address various concerns, such as dandruff, hair loss, and damage repair. Innovations in product formulations, including natural and organic ingredients, attracted health-conscious consumers seeking safer alternatives to traditional shampoos. The growing influence of beauty trends and the popularity of premium and luxury brands further stimulated shampoo market expansion. In addition, the rise of e-commerce platforms facilitated greater accessibility to a wide range of products, allowing consumers to explore diverse options in the shampoo industry. Moreover, expanding urban populations and rise in disposable incomes also contributed to higher consumer spending on hair care products, thereby fueling overall shampoo market growth.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $34.1 billion Market Size in 2034 $58.3 billion CAGR 5.1 % No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments Covered Product Type, Price Point, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Increase in consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene

Rise in demand for natural and organic products

Product innovations and new formulations Opportunities Growth in demand for customized and personalized products

Increase in focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products

Development of premium and specialty shampoos

Advancements in packaging technology Restraint Concerns over harmful chemicals in conventional shampoos

Fluctuating raw material prices

The non-medicated segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By product type, the non-medicated segment held the highest market share in 2023. The demand for non-medicated shampoo is high owing to an increase in consumer preference for daily-use products that offer gentle cleansing without harsh chemicals. Many consumers sought shampoos with natural and organic ingredients, driven by a growing awareness of health and environmental impacts. Non-medicated shampoos, often marketed for specific benefits such as hydration, volume, and shine, appealed to consumers looking for effective yet mild hair care solutions. Moreover, the trend toward personalized hair care led to the development of non-medicated shampoos targeting various hair types and concerns, enhancing their appeal in the global shampoo market. Furthermore, the influence of lifestyle and beauty trends also encouraged regular use of such versatile non-medicated shampoo products.

Buy This Research Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5286f0ad38c1926dad14087d101fa43d

The medium segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By price point, the medium segment held the highest market share in 2023. Medium-priced shampoo products saw high demand owing to their balance of quality and affordability. Consumers perceived these products as offering better value compared to lower-priced options, which often lacked desired features. These shampoos frequently included beneficial ingredients such as vitamins and natural extracts without the high cost associated with premium brands. As consumers became more educated regarding hair care, they prioritized products that effectively addressed their needs without overspending. In addition, the availability of medium-priced shampoos in various retail outlets, both online and offline, made them easily accessible to a wide audience. Furthermore, marketing strategies also positioned these products as reliable and cost-effective, boosting their popularity in the global shampoo market.

The women segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By end user, the women segment held the highest market share in 2023. The demand for shampoo among women consumers is high owing to the diverse hair care needs and styling preferences prevalent among women. Women often prioritized maintaining hair health, texture, and appearance, driving the use of shampoos tailored to various hair types and concerns, such as dryness, frizz, or color protection. The influence of fashion and beauty trends among women, which often emphasized vibrant and well-maintained hair, contributed to frequent shampoo purchases in this segment. In addition, women typically engaged in more elaborate hair care routines, requiring products that complemented other treatments such as conditioners and hair masks. Moreover, marketing campaigns often targeted women with benefits of luxurious, salon-quality results, further boosting global shampoo market growth.

The drug stores or pharmacy segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By distribution channel, the drug stores or pharmacy segment held the highest market share in 2023. Shampoo sales in drug stores or pharmacies remained high owing to their accessibility and consumer trust in these locations for personal care products. Shoppers often perceive pharmacies as reliable sources for health and wellness items, including shampoos that promise specific benefits such as dandruff control or sensitive scalp care. The convenience of picking up shampoo alongside other health essentials during regular visits also drives sales. Additionally, drug stores frequently offer a wide range of brands and formulations, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences. Competitive pricing and promotions in these retail settings further encourage consumers to purchase shampoos from drug stores.

Who are the primary end users driving market adoption?

Women use different shampoo products compared with other groups. They use shampoos for hydration, color protection, frizz control, and damage repair. Women experiment with different styles and treatments and thus purchase multiple products over shorter periods. This increases the demand for shampoo in the women segment.

Male grooming is also gaining traction. There is a shift in focus on basic hygiene and hair health. Shampoos are thus gaining traction in the men segment. Industry reports highlight that the male segment is anticipated to grow at a strong rate.

Children shampoos are also gaining traction in the shampoo market. These products focus on gentle cleansing and tear-free formulations which attract parents who are careful about product safety for young children. This segment continues to experience growth with increase in parental awareness of hair care needs from early ages.

Asia-Pacific led the market share in 2023

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023 owing to its large and diverse population, which creates substantial demand for various hair care products including shampoo. Rapid economic growth and increase in disposable incomes contribute to greater consumer spending on personal care. The cultural emphasis on grooming and beauty in the region has driven frequent use of shampoos. In addition, the growing influence of beauty trends from countries such as South Korea and Japan introduced innovative products and formulations, thus driving the shampoo market growth. Furthermore, the expanding middle class and rising urbanization also increased access to a variety of shampoo brands, further boosting market shares in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06353

Players:

Estee Lauder Companies

Henkel AG &Co. KGaA

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Group

L'Oreal S.A.

Marico Limited

Natura & Co.

Oriflame Holding AG

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global shampoo market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods Domain:

Cosmetics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Skin Care Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

Personal Care Wipes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

Men Personal Care Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Fragrance and Perfume Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Hairbrush Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034

Cosmetics Face Serum Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031

Maracuja Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Lip Care Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Patchouli Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032

Jojoba Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Halal Cosmetics Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.



Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shampoo-market-to-reach-58-3-billion-globally-by-2034-at-5-1-cagr-allied-market-research-302701049.html