Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach US$ 424.6 Billion by 2033; Expands amid E-commerce and Automation Growth As per PMR Study | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the material handling equipment market. These essential systems and machines support the movement, storage, control, and protection of materials across industrial, warehousing, and logistics operations.

The global material handling equipment market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at approximately US$ 280.5 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 424.6 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. This expansion stems from rising demand for automated logistics solutions, e-commerce infrastructure build-outs, and Industry 4.0 integration. Material handling systems, including forklifts, conveyors, cranes, and autonomous mobile robots, streamline workflows, boost throughput, and enhance operational resilience. Market dynamics also show increased adoption of IoT, AI, and robotics to elevate efficiency and adapt to post-pandemic supply chain priorities.

Key Highlights

The global material handling equipment market is projected to reach US$ 424.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Forklifts lead the equipment segment with approximately 27% market share, supported by an installed base exceeding 15 million units worldwide.

Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and AGVs are the fastest-growing category, expected to register a 9.6% CAGR through 2033 amid rising warehouse automation.

Asia Pacific dominates with approximately 32% market share, supported by massive manufacturing output, expansive e-commerce logistics networks, and strong government backing for intelligent manufacturing and warehouse automation initiatives across industrial hubs.

North America expands at an estimated 5.3% CAGR, driven by accelerating warehouse automation, e-commerce fulfillment center expansion, and nearshoring of manufacturing operations.

E-commerce expansion, Industry 4.0 integration, and labor shortages remain primary demand accelerators across global logistics and manufacturing sectors.

Boom in E-commerce Logistics and Smart Warehousing

The surge in global e-commerce and logistics operations is a primary catalyst for material handling equipment adoption. Retailers and third-party logistics providers worldwide are investing in advanced fulfillment centers capable of same-day delivery, requiring sophisticated conveyors, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), and autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs). The need for rapid order processing and labor optimization drives deployment of flexible automation solutions that can process thousands of units per hour while reducing manual intervention. This push is particularly strong in large markets such as the U.S., China, and Europe, where supply chain modernization and last-mile delivery pressures are reshaping logistics footprints. Manufacturers and distributors are responding with equipment designed for higher throughput, modular scalability, and real-time monitoring, improving uptime and lowering total cost of ownership.

Industry 4.0 Integration and Manufacturing Efficiency

Adoption of Industry 4.0 concepts is transforming manufacturing and distribution environments, with connected material handling systems at the core of smart factory initiatives. Systems integrated with AI, IoT sensors, and predictive analytics offer visibility into operations, enabling real-time decision-making, energy optimization, and preventive maintenance. Robotic forklifts, AMRs, and advanced conveyor systems now support automated production lines and warehouses, bridging gaps between storage, assembly, and dispatch zones. In regions like North America and Europe, nearshoring manufacturing trends are further accelerating demand, as firms seek agile, automated material flow solutions to address labor shortages and reduce logistics costs.

Key Highlight: Columbus McKinnon Corporation Advances Kito Crosby Acquisition with Strategic Divestiture (January 2026)

On January 14, 2026, Columbus McKinnon Corporation announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its U.S. power chain hoist and chain manufacturing operations, located in Damascus, Virginia and Lexington, Tennessee, to an affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners for $210 million, with a potential $25 million earn-out. The divestiture is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2026 and is intended to reduce product redundancies ahead of the planned acquisition of Kito Crosby Limited.

The company confirmed it continues to work with the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice under the Hart-Scott-Rodino review process and expects to close the Kito Crosby acquisition in Q1 2026. Proceeds of approximately $160 million (net of taxes and transaction costs) from the divestiture are expected to be used primarily to reduce debt incurred to finance the Kito Crosby acquisition, aligning with the company's capital allocation priority of deleveraging.

Strategically, Columbus McKinnon stated that the combined business with Kito Crosby is expected to double the company's size, expand its global reach, and enhance its product portfolio across diverse end markets and geographies. The company continues to expect $70 million in annual net run-rate cost synergies, with synergy-adjusted mid-20% Adjusted EBITDA margins. On a pro forma basis (assuming an April 1, 2025 close), the combined entity would have generated approximately $2.00-$2.05 billion in net sales and $440-$460 million in Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026.

The company also expects significant combined cash flow generation post-acquisition, targeting a Net Leverage Ratio below 4.0x by the end of fiscal 2028 through debt reduction. While the transaction is expected to be dilutive to GAAP EPS in the short term due to integration and purchase accounting impacts, management emphasized long-term value creation through scale, diversification, and operational efficiencies.

This development reflects ongoing consolidation in the market, with portfolio optimization and strategic acquisitions aimed at strengthening global capabilities, expanding customer value propositions, and improving financial resilience.

Segmentation Insights: Forklift Market Leadership Anchored by Installed Base Strength and Accelerated AMR/AGV Automation Adoption

Forklifts hold the leading position in the global material handling equipment market with approximately 27% market share, supported by an installed base exceeding 15 million units and annual shipments of nearly 1.8 million units across electric and internal combustion models. Their versatility across warehousing, manufacturing, construction, and logistics operations sustains steady replacement demand, while lithium-ion battery adoption strengthens efficiency in regulated indoor environments. Meanwhile, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) represent the fastest-growing segment, projected to expand at a 9.6% CAGR through 2033, driven by e-commerce fulfillment growth, flexible deployment models, advanced navigation systems, and fleet optimization capabilities across automotive and high-throughput distribution facilities.

Regional Insights: North America's Automation-Driven Replacement Cycle and Asia Pacific's Scale-Led Manufacturing and Logistics Transformation

North America is witnessing steady expansion at a CAGR of approximately 5.3%, supported by strong e-commerce infrastructure investments, nearshoring of manufacturing operations, and rapid warehouse automation deployment. The United States leads regional performance, driven by major retailers and third-party logistics providers scaling automated fulfillment centers. Canada strengthens demand through automotive production clusters and food processing facilities that require specialized handling systems. OSHA-led workplace safety standards for forklifts, cranes, and automated equipment stimulate compliance-driven replacement cycles. Labor shortages and low warehouse vacancy rates further accelerate adoption of AMRs, conveyor automation, and scalable retrofit solutions, positioning North America as a mature yet innovation-focused market. Asia Pacific commands approximately 32% market share, making it the largest regional market for material handling equipment, fueled by expansive manufacturing ecosystems and accelerating logistics modernization. China dominates supported by large-scale industrial output, vast e-commerce fulfillment networks, and government-backed intelligent manufacturing initiatives. Japan advances high-precision automation through robotics integration, while India emerges as the fastest-growing economy in the region due to manufacturing expansion and infrastructure upgrades. ASEAN countries continue to scale industrial capacity. Investments increasingly target AMRs, electric forklifts, IoT-enabled warehouses, and localized production facilities, reinforcing Asia Pacific's leadership in both scale and long-term growth trajectory.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the material handling equipment market include BEUMER Group, Daifuku Co., Honeywell International, KION Group, SSI SCHAEFER, Swisslog, Toyota Industries, and Vanderlande Industries.

Equipment manufacturers are expanding through electrification and autonomous navigation technologies, reducing emissions and improving safety.

Strategic partnerships and localized production enhance regional service capabilities, shortening delivery times and supporting customized solutions.

Integration of software, predictive analytics, and fleet management services strengthens long-term customer relationships and enables equipment-as-a-service (EaaS) models.

Market Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Conveyor Systems & Palletizers

Forklifts

Cranes & Hoists

AMRs & AGVs

Industrial Trucks

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Construction

Consumer Goods & Electronics

E-commerce

Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

