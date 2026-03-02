Proserv Aviation: Building Brighter Futures

Proserv Aviation Launches Fundraising Initiative to Support Lakota Youth

OAK CREEK, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Proserv Aviation, a distributor of private aircraft parts and ground support equipment, has announced the launch of a fundraising campaign benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Rosebud and Lakota youth programs. The initiative is focused on supporting educational access, youth development, and access to safe, supportive programs for children and teens on the Rosebud reservation in South Dakota.

The Boys & Girls Club of Rosebud serves underprivileged children on the reservation by providing them with daily hot meals, educational support, workforce development opportunities, and a safe environment where they can develop important life skills.

While the organization serves a specific community within the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, the campaign reflects Proserv Aviation's broader commitment to supporting meaningful, long-term impact beyond the aviation community.

"When someone you trust shares what they're seeing firsthand, you listen," said Mike Miner, CEO of Proserv Aviation. "My good friend, Justin Akin, Volunteer-Director Outreach & Advocacy for the Boys & Girls Club of Rosebud, has seen the challenges Lakota youth are facing and the real risk to a culture that deserves to be protected and celebrated. This campaign is a direct response to that."

Proserv Aviation has donated $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Rosebud and is actively campaigning toward a total fundraising goal of $250,000. Funds raised will directly support programs that expand opportunity and provide critical resources for Lakota children.

About Proserv Aviation

Founded in 1992, Proserv Aviation delivers tailored solutions for private and business aircraft operators by leveraging an extensive, in-stock inventory of products and equipment, supporting aircraft from leading manufacturers including Bombardier, Cessna, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and more.

Proserv Aviation's agile business model allows customers to quickly source re-certified components on an exchange or outright basis, helping reduce costly downtime. The company actively acquires surplus inventory, providing flexible acquisition options including cash or trade.

Additionally, Proserv Aviation shares common ownership with GSE America, a trusted provider of the repair, service, and preventive maintenance of all major brands of ground support equipment, including Hycom, Tronair, Columbus Jack, Malabar, and more. GSE America also warehouses a large inventory of GSE replacement parts.

For more information on Proserv Aviation, visit proservaviation.com.

For more information on GSE America, visit gse-america.com.

CONTACT:

Proserv Aviation

Josh Bailey

+12626398550

jbailey@proservaviation.com

SOURCE: Proserv Aviation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/building-brighter-futures-1142668