Pure IP Adds Indonesia to Growing Global Voice Footprint

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Pure IP, a BCM One Company, is a leading provider of Global Voice and Global Network Services for enterprise IT leaders and resellers, today announced the expansion of its full PSTN replacement services to Indonesia. Pure IP currently delivers flexible voice solutions across 137 countries worldwide, and this latest addition reflects a deliberate, customer-driven approach to closing coverage gaps where distributed enterprises need them most.

PSTN replacement allows organizations to retire traditional telephone infrastructure and replace it with modern, internet-based telephony. In-country capabilities include local phone numbers, full calling line identification (CLI), local ring back, and emergency services, providing the compliance and reliability that distributed enterprises require.

For multinationals operating across Southeast Asia, sourcing compliant, resilient voice services in each market has historically meant managing multiple local suppliers and navigating different regulatory environments. Pure IP works directly with its enterprise customers to identify where those gaps exist and prioritizes expansion accordingly. Indonesia is the latest example of that approach in practice.

"Meeting customers where they are is central to how we approach coverage growth. Expanding into Indonesia reflects a growing need among enterprises for in-country PSTN capability that meets local regulatory requirements, supports business continuity, and integrates cleanly with their wider communications infrastructure. This expansion addresses that directly," said Adnon Dow, Chief Product Officer, BCM One.

For enterprise IT and telecom teams managing voice infrastructure across multiple regions, consolidating onto a single global provider reduces supplier complexity and gives clearer visibility across the estate. With flexible voice options available across 137 countries worldwide, Pure IP supports that consolidation at scale.

To view Pure IP's full coverage map and country-level service details, visit https://www.pure-ip.com/coverage.

Pure IP delivers enterprise communications and collaboration solutions to organizations worldwide. The company offers enterprise-level voice services in 137 countries and network connectivity across 80+ countries, using a design-led approach that simplifies operations and gives customers greater control over their communications and network infrastructure.

