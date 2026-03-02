Equity Union Real Estate: Freddie Roach Lists $3,448,000 West Hollywood Luxury Condo at 8420 Sunset Boulevard #403 in Sun Rose Residences

2,330-Square-Foot Celebrity-Owned Residence Offers Full-Service Luxury Living on the Sunset Strip

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Hall of Fame boxing trainer Freddie Roach has listed his private West Hollywood residence for $3,448,000. Located at 8420 Sunset Boulevard #403 in the prestigious Sun Rose Residences West Hollywood, the 2,330-square-foot end-unit condominium sits directly above the iconic Sunset Strip in one of Los Angeles' most exclusive full-service residential buildings.

Roach is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxing trainers in history. Owner of the legendary Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, he has trained more than 50 world champions - including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Mike Tyson, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. - and has produced over 36 world titleholders. A seven-time Boxing Writers Association of America "Trainer of the Year," Roach is also a World Boxing Hall of Fame and California Boxing Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of the World Boxing Council's Lifetime Achievement Award.

A Private Retreat Above Sunset

Residence 403 delivers privacy, discretion, and architectural refinement within approximately 2,330 square feet, offering 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with direct private elevator access and a private patio.

Wide-plank white oak flooring grounds the interiors, while lush greenery frames the residence, creating a calm, restorative atmosphere rarely found in an urban luxury setting.

The chef's kitchen - designed by internationally acclaimed interior designer Martin Brudnizki - is anchored by a dramatic 14-foot Calacatta Borghini marble island and features:

Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances

Custom white oak-stained cabinetry

Built-in wine refrigeration

Waterworks fixtures

Bespoke designer finishes

The primary suite functions as a true retreat, complete with custom millwork walk-in closets and a spa-inspired marble bath clad in hand-selected Italian Arabescato stone, dual vanities, and polished chrome fixtures.

A flexible secondary suite offers ideal use as a guest bedroom, executive office, or creative studio.

Additional features include:

Integrated Sonos sound system

Nest climate control

Custom lighting throughout

Dedicated laundry room

Refined powder room

Large private storage room

Two-car underground parking with valet service

Full-Service Amenities at Sun Rose Residences

Residents enjoy a white-glove, hotel-caliber lifestyle with:

24-hour concierge and security

Valet parking and on-site management

Rooftop pool and spa with panoramic city views

Private cabanas

Cold plunge and infrared sauna

State-of-the-art fitness center

Resident lounge and tranquil garden

Private wine tasting room

Ownership also includes full access to the adjacent Sun Rose Hotel, featuring Wolfgang Puck's Merois restaurant, rooftop venues, spa services, live music, and exclusive entertainment spaces.

HOA Dues: $6,125 per month

Year Built: 2020

Listing Representation

The property is represented by Tracey Feder of Equity Union Real Estate (DRE #01182917), with more than 25 years of experience.

"Residence 403 represents a rare opportunity to acquire a private, celebrity-owned home within one of West Hollywood's most sought-after full-service addresses," said Feder. "The combination of discretion, architectural quality, and location directly on the Sunset Strip is exceptional."

About Equity Union Real Estate

Equity Union Real Estate is one of California's largest and fastest-growing independent brokerages. In 2025, the firm reported more than $4.3 billion in closed sales volume across 5,670 transaction sides, ranking among the top independent brokerages nationally by production.

The company supports more than 950 licensed agents across 13+ offices throughout California, including key markets in Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, the Conejo Valley, San Luis Obispo County and the Coachella Valley.

Equity Union has gained recognition for its rapid statewide expansion strategy, innovative digital marketing infrastructure, and in-house media production capabilities designed to maximize exposure for high-profile and luxury properties.

8420 Sunset Boulevard #403 presents a rare opportunity to own a celebrity residence in West Hollywood's coveted 90069 zip code - offering privacy, prestige, and immediate access to one of Los Angeles' most vibrant lifestyle corridors.

High-resolution photography, video, and additional media assets are available upon request.

