San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Booko, a venture backed technology startup founded by 19 year old entrepreneurs Will Hall and Arjun Saluja, today announced the official launch of its proprietary dynamic pricing engine. The platform is a real time revenue optimization system built specifically for service based businesses.

The launch positions Booko at the intersection of fintech, SaaS infrastructure, and the rapidly digitizing service economy. While industries such as airlines and hospitality have leveraged dynamic pricing for decades to optimize asset utilization, the appointment economy has largely continued operating on static rate models.

Available through Booko's official platform, the pricing engine applies live supply and demand signals, booking velocity data, time of day utilization trends, and operator defined pricing parameters to automatically adjust appointment pricing in real time.

In practical terms, Booko enables salons, fitness studios, medical providers, consultants, and other appointment driven businesses without extending hours, expanding staff, or applying blanket price increases.

"Time is one of the only truly perishable assets," said Arjun Saluja, Co Founder of Booko. "When an appointment goes unbooked, its value drops to zero."

Booko's model is built around transparency and operator control. Businesses define minimum and maximum pricing thresholds while the algorithm optimizes within those boundaries to preserve brand integrity.

"Marketing drives demand," said Will Hall, Co Founder. "Pricing captures value. Booko aligns both sides of that equation."

The idea originated at Dartmouth College, where Hall and Saluja examined structural inefficiencies in how billions of hours of service labor are priced globally each year.

Saluja previously worked on advanced pricing systems. Hall founded and scaled a marketing agency that delivered multi million impression campaigns for service businesses.

Their conclusion was clear. The service economy has digitized marketing, payments, and booking systems, but not pricing intelligence.

Backed by Y Combinator, Booko is positioning itself as foundational pricing infrastructure rather than simply another booking tool. The company believes pricing optimization will become a default operating standard across appointment based industries.

The company architecture is designed for extensibility. As booking data compounds, pricing intelligence improves, creating long term defensibility through accumulated performance data.

ABOUT BOOKO

Booko is a venture backed technology company building pricing infrastructure for the global service economy. Founded in 2025, the company develops real time dynamic pricing systems that help appointment based businesses improve utilization and align pricing with live demand conditions.

