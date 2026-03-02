London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) - Organised by IN-VR under the Net-Zero Circle platform, Morocco Energy & Sustainability Week 2026 will take place from 30 June - 1 July 2026 in Marrakesh, Morocco, shaping the next phase of the country's and the region's energy transition.

Building on IN-VR's long-standing engagement in Morocco and across global energy markets, the event emerges as a landmark platform bringing together senior stakeholders across renewables, green hydrogen, power systems, energy efficiency, infrastructure, water, storage, and sustainable finance.

Morocco strengthens its role as a strategic energy hub connecting Africa, Europe, and the Mediterranean, sitting at the crossroads of renewable deployment, green hydrogen, water energy nexus, grid infrastructure, storage, and sustainable industrial development.

The conference serves as a high-level business and policy platform, enabling strategic dialogue, deal-making, and cross-sector collaboration, ensuring meaningful engagement across all conference days.

The event will convene 40+ speakers, 300+ attendees, 10+ exhibitors, and facilitate 50+ pre-scheduled one-on-one business meetings.

Morocco is internationally recognised for its ambitious commitments to:

Renewable energy

Climate resilience

Water resource management

Sustainable development

Green hydrogen leadership in Africa

The event emphasises cross-sector integration, making it more relevant to ministries, investors, and global institutions.

Programme Overview:

The event features a 2+1 full conference agenda plus 2 workshops, structured across two focused conference days:

Day 1 - Tuesday, 30 June 2026

FOCUS: Solar, Financing, Green Hydrogen and Wind Projects and Updates

08:45 - Main Conference (Presentations & Panel Discussions) till 18:30

19:00 - Drinks Reception

20:00 - Moroccan Themed Dinner

B2B and B2G pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings throughout the day (VIP & Sponsors only)

Day 2 - Wednesday, 1 July 2026

FOCUS: Water, Energy Transition, Circular Economy

08:45 - Main Conference (Presentations & Panel Discussions)

B2B and B2G pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings throughout the day (VIP & Sponsors only)

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a global consultancy specialising in energy, mining, and investment promotion, supporting governments and the private sector through market intelligence, strategic advisory, and delivery of international summits that enable bankable investment and high-impact partnerships.

Join Us

30 June - 1 July 2026 - Marrakesh, Morocco

Official event website and agenda: https://www.netzerocircle.org/event/morocco-energy-week.

