Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 08:10
8,200 Euro
-1,80 % -0,150
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2508,75018:22
Dow Jones News
02.03.2026 16:51 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 
02-March-2026 / 15:17 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") 

Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares 

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency 
Rule 5.6.1. 

As at 28 February 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 36,446,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence 
each, 89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 13,101,666 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each 
carrying one vote. Of this total, 4,637,794 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. 

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 28 February 2026 was 31,808,892. 
This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

2 March 2026 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 419697 
EQS News ID:  2284032 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2284032&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2026 10:17 ET (15:17 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.