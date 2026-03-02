Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 16:54 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BE OPEN Foundation: BE OPEN and Student Energy partner for the International Student Energy Summit in the heart of Amazonian Rainforest

LUGANO, Switzerland, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN is proud to have supported the International Student Energy Summit (SES), the world's biggest and most diverse youth energy event. From February 18 to 21, 2026, the Summit took place in Manaus, Brazil, in the heart of Amazonia, hosted by the Federal University of Amazonas.

BE OPEN and SES are united by the ambition to harness the power of youth-led change to impact communities worldwide. The event brings together young changemakers from across the globe to accelerate the just transition, and creates space for young leaders, industry experts, government officials, policymakers, and private sector representatives to share knowledge and collaborate on solutions to the critical energy issues affecting vulnerable communities worldwide.

BE OPEN invited and encouraged the delegates of the Summit to take part in the foundation's annual competition programme. Each year BE OPEN involves students and graduates worldwide into developing solutions that may help solve actual and urgent issues formulated by the United Nations SDGs. With six finalized competitions, and one ongoing, BE OPEN continuously supports and awards younger creatives for developing solutions aimed at contributing to how we can transform inadequate systems and create better conditions for an equitable and environmentally prosperous world.

BE OPEN's praise of the great work done by the Summit was voiced by the founder Elena Baturina: "We appreciate the acknowledgement by the fellow-thinkers of the Student Energy Summit. Over the seven editions of BE OPEN's SDGs-focused competition programme, sustainable energy solutions have infallibly been at the heart of the most promising submissions - no matter what sustainable goal they were designed to approach". She added that "equipping young people with the networks and skills to tackle real-world energy and climate challenges, motivating them to become leaders of the energy sector by offering them a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas is the best way forward."

BE OPEN and SES first collaborated in 2023, when 650 young people from over 100 countries gathered at the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD). Among the delegates of the Summit, there were four winners of BE OPEN's 2022/2023 competition Better Energy by Design, their attendance being part of their award.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-and-student-energy-partner-for-the-international-student-energy-summit-in-the-heart-of-amazonian-rainforest-302701169.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.