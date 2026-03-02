Desert Oasis Healthcare Launches TikTok Channel to Expand Access to Trusted Medical Information

DOHC is blending healthcare expertise with modern storytelling to reach audiences in new ways

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce the launch of its official TikTok channel, @DesertOasisHealthcare, marking a strategic step toward connecting with the community in the digital spaces where people increasingly seek information.

As social media continues to shape how people learn about their health, DOHC is committed to meeting people where they are. The new channel will feature educational videos, preventative health tips, expert insights from medical professionals, and updates designed to empower viewers to make informed decisions about their well-being. According to TikTok's Ads Manager, around 15.5 million adults in California are on the social media platform, making our state one of the largest TikTok audiences in the U.S. and a major platform for health education and community engagement.

This initiative also reflects DOHC's focus on engaging younger audiences who often turn to short-form content for answers to health questions. By establishing a presence on TikTok, DOHC aims to build meaningful connections with the next generation while reinforcing the importance of preventative care.

"TikTok gives us the opportunity to connect with our community in a fun and engaging way, while sharing trusted, accurate health information that can make a real difference in people's lives," said Thomas Brazeal, Associate Director Technology & Process at Desert Oasis Healthcare.

The TikTok channel is part of DOHC's broader commitment to innovation, community outreach, and health education - ensuring reliable medical expertise is available beyond the walls of a clinic.Follow Desert Oasis Healthcare on TikTok @DesertOasisHealthcare to stay informed, ask questions, and take an active role in your health journey.

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of Southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) proudly serves more than 60,000 members across the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties and continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. Recently honored with the Integrated Healthcare Association's AMP Medicare Advantage 4.5-Star Recognition for Measurement Year 2024 and the AMP Medicare Advantage Most Improved Recognition, DOHC demonstrates a strong commitment to measurable quality outcomes and continuous improvement. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating people on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com .

