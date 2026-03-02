Basseterre, St. Kitts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit confirms that the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has rescinded its advisory concerning the Federation's Citizenship Programme.

The advisory, which had been in place since 2014, was formally removed on 24 February 2026, following the implementation of comprehensive reforms to the Programme's due diligence and compliance framework.

"The rescission of the FinCEN advisory reaffirms confidence in the Programme under our new governance framework as a statutory body," said H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Unit.

This important milestone comes in light of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme having undergone a comprehensive and sustained transformation. In recent years the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Citizenship Unit have implemented significant structural enhancements, including the strengthening of multi-layered due diligence frameworks, the deepening of international compliance cooperation, the commissioning of independent external reviews and audits, the introduction of mandatory applicant interviews, the implementation of advanced biometric identity verification systems, and the alignment of all operational procedures with evolving global AML/CFT best practices.

The rescission of FIN-2014-A004 reflects the materially strengthened regulatory, compliance, and governance framework under which the Programme now operates, in accordance with our partners and supporters.

"The establishment of the Unit as a statutory body with a Board of Governors has strengthened oversight, accountability, and strategic direction.

"We took the advisory seriously and implemented comprehensive reforms to our due diligence processes, compliance framework, and security measures. The lifting of this advisory demonstrates that our commitment to good governance and upgraded processes has been effective in addressing the identified issues."

Since 2014, the Federation has implemented comprehensive reforms through its Citizenship Unit to address the concerns raised in the advisory:

Statutory Body Establishment and Enhanced Governance: The Unit operates as a statutory body under the oversight of a Board of Governors, ensuring institutional independence, accountability, and strategic oversight with robust structures for compliance monitoring and decision-making.

Upgraded Due Diligence and Biometric Integration: The Unit has implemented sophisticated vetting frameworks, including enhanced background checks, comprehensive financial screening, partnerships with leading international due diligence firms, and mandatory biometric data collection (fingerprints and facial recognition) for all new applicants, aligning with international standards in identity verification and border security.

Genuine Link Requirements and Enhanced Processing: In 2026 the Citizenship Programme will be redesigned to encompass the introduction of a mandatory genuine-link requirement. Citizenship will be granted based on a demonstrable, substantive, and ongoing connection to the Federation. This includes structured physical presence and residency, meaningful economic activity such as business establishment and job creation, productive investment aligned with national priorities, and long-term social, cultural, philanthropic, or national development engagement.

Inter-Agency Collaboration

The Unit has also enhanced its collaboration with law enforcement locally, regionally and internationally. These inter-agency exchanges support effective information sharing, enhance situational awareness, and ensure a coordinated, holistic approach to matters of security interest.

"Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our processes and maintain the governance standards that led to the removal of the advisory," said St. Juste.

"Our focus as a statutory body remains on ensuring robust due diligence, good governance and compliance with international AML/CFT standards."

