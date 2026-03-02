NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the two securities enumerated below ("Securities") of Allurion Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") from the NYSE. Trading in these Securities will continue on the NYSE until such time as described below.Symbol / DescriptionALUR / Common stock, par value $0.0001 per shareALUR / WSWarrants to purchase 0.056818 shares of common stock, each at an exercise price of $202.50 per share of common stockNYSE Regulation has determined that the Company's Securities are no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 802.02 of the Listed Company Manual as the Company was unable to demonstrate that it had regained compliance with the applicable listing standard by the expiration of the maximum plan period. The Company had previously been deemed below compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard in Section 802.01B of the Listed Company Manual requiring listed companies to maintain either (i) at least $50 million in stockholders' equity or (ii) at least $50 million in total market capitalization on a 30-trading day average basis.The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange (the "Committee"). The NYSE will announce the date on which the Company's Securities will be suspended from trading on the NYSE at such time as i) the Company does not request a review by the Committee within 10 business days of this notice, ii) the Company determines that it does not intend to appeal the delisting determination, iii) the subsequent review of the Committee determines that the trading in the Company's Securities should be suspended, or iv) there are other material developments. After the suspension announcement, the NYSE would then apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's Securities.ContactsCompany Contacts:Investor Contactinvestors@allurion.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

