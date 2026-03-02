Acquisition strengthens Zoetis' leadership in Precision Animal Health by integrating Neogen's global genomics capabilities, expanding predictive insights and individualized care worldwidePARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) the world's leading animal health company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) ("Neogen") to acquire Neogen's animal genomics business for $160 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. This acquisition aligns directly with Zoetis' strategy to drive future livestock innovation through genomics, reinforcing its commitment to livestock producers worldwide and advancing its Precision Animal Health portfolio. By integrating Neogen's genomic technologies and data solutions, Zoetis is expanding its capabilities to deliver predictive insights, individualized care, and greater value to customers across major livestock and companion animal species.Neogen's genomics business serves customers in more than 120 countries through its five laboratories in the United States, Brazil, Australia, China and the United Kingdom, as well as an office location in Canada. The business leverages a comprehensive genotyping platform of fixed array and sequencing technologies, as well as software solutions that empower customers to make informed and data-driven decisions. The business is a leader in U.S. beef and dairy genomics, and its cutting-edge technologies enable highly accurate, scalable genetic testing and deeper insights into animal health, productivity and sustainability."The addition of Neogen's genomics business strengthens our commitment to advancing animal health through innovation, data, and technology," said Jamie Brannan, Chief Commercial Officer at Zoetis. "As we continue to grow our leading innovative solutions in Precision Animal Health, this acquisition brings complementary capabilities that expand predictive insights and individualized care, enabling us to deliver added value to customers. Together, we are shaping the future of animal health, empowering customers with the tools they need to support healthier animals and sustainable livestock production globally."The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and the satisfaction of regulatory requirements, and Zoetis expects to complete the acquisition in the second half of calendar year 2026. Zoetis is committed to a seamless integration, supporting continuity for colleagues and customers, and building on Neogen's legacy of innovation in genomics.About ZoetisZoetis is the world's leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.About NeogenNeogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future operating models, expectations regarding products, expectations regarding the performance of acquired companies and our ability to integrate new businesses, expectations regarding the financial impact of acquisitions, future use of cash, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction or whether it will be completed; risks associated with the impact or terms of the proposed transaction; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the expected benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized within the expected time frame, in full or at all, and the risk that conditions to the proposed transaction will not be satisfied and/or that the proposed transaction will not be completed within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; the risk that any consents or regulatory or other approvals required in connection with the proposed transaction will not be received or obtained within the expected time frame, on the expected terms or at all; the risk that any law, injunction, order, restraint, prohibition or proceeding may be entered or commenced that prohibits, restrains or delays consummation of the proposed transaction; risks that third-party consents or approvals relating to certain contracts may not be obtained on the expected timeline or at all and the parties may be required to pursue alternative arrangements pending receipt of such consents and; the risk that consummating the proposed transaction may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including the impact on Zoetis' resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, governmental authorities, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned "Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.ContactsMedia Contacts:Jennifer Albanov 1-862-399-0810 (o)jennifer.albano@zoetis.comLaura Panza1-973-975-5176 (o)laura.panza@zoetis.comInvestor Contacts:Steve Frank1-973-822-7141 (o)steve.frank@zoetis.comNick Soonthornchai1-973-443-2792 (o)nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260227496705/en/