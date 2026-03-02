The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council Appoints Paul D'Annunzio as Chair of the Healthcare Facility Advisory Board

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council is pleased to appoint Paul D'Annunzio, Sustainability Manager at The Resource Group, as Chair of the Healthcare Facility Advisory Board (HFAB).

Paul succeeds Avery Palardy, Executive Director, Climate and Sustainability at Beth Israel Lahey Health, who served as Chair since 2024. We're grateful for Avery's contributions as the first HFAB Chair and her demonstration of strong leadership as she helped to guide the facilitation of the HFAB.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul as the next HFAB Chair," shared Tracy Taszarek, Executive Director of HPRC. "Paul has been a dedicated member of HPRC for several years and brings a wealth of sustainability knowledge and experience to the role. We're excited for him to continue building on the strong foundation Avery built as we continue to grow and evolve the advisory board."

Paul is an Environmental, Health & Safety management professional currently working in the healthcare sector with The Resource Group, where he supports hospitals and health systems in creating safer, more sustainable care environments. Drawing on his background in civil and environmental engineering and an MBA, Paul focuses on operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and sustainability initiatives that reduce waste and environmental impact in healthcare settings while protecting patients, staff, and communities

"I'm honored to serve as Chair of the Healthcare Facility Advisory Board and to work alongside such a dedicated group of professionals committed to advancing sustainability in healthcare," shared Paul. "Hospitals face unique challenges when it comes to plastics recycling, and the HFAB plays a critical role in elevating real-world insights from the front lines. I look forward to helping guide our collective efforts as we identify practical solutions, remove barriers, and support healthcare facilities in creating safer, more sustainable environments for the patients and communities we serve."

The HFAB members assist HPRC in identifying high value needs and opportunities for action, share firsthand perspective and understanding of recycling barriers that exist within healthcare facilities, and provide access to data, information, and resources at the hospital level. The Chair is responsible for providing strategic direction for the HFAB and leading the quarterly meetings.

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of more than 30 brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

