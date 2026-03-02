Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
PR Newswire
02.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
BE OPEN Foundation: BE OPEN praises young people for helping the sustainable shift during the World Sustainable Energy Days

LUGANO, Switzerland, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN has had an opportunity to present its sustainability-focused competition programme at the poster presentation during the Young Energy Researchers Conference and other events of the World Sustainable Energy Days (WSED) that took place between February 24 and 27 in Wels, Austria.

The event is a leading annual conference on the energy transition and climate neutrality with participants from more than 60 countries. As part of the WSED, the Young Energy Researchers Conference presents the work and achievements of young researchers in the fields of energy efficiency and biomass. The conference offers participants the opportunity to interact with researchers, industry experts, EU and national officials and public sector organisations from all over the world.

BE OPEN used this amazing opportunity to promote the results and ambitions of its own seven-year-long sustainability-themed competition programme for students and recent graduates that awards the most forward and promising solutions with money prizes and opportunities to connect with decision-makers at the most important sustainability events.

BE OPEN's programme that chooses to focus on one particular SDG every year, to raise awareness and encourage problem-solving approach among young professionals in creative and engineering fields.

On behalf of BE OPEN, Austria-based Founder Elena Baturina expressed gratitude for the opportunity to speak about raising new sustainability leaders for the global community: "Through our competitions, we recognize, promote, financially support and celebrate the best design ideas from young people around the world. Many of you will quite soon become the avant-garde of sustainable energy industries, and become an inspiration for the young innovators to come. To help that cause, we at BE OPEN will continue to provide a platform for discussions, idea exchanges, and self-education; to boost young people's confidence and help them realize their importance in shaping the future".

BE OPEN acts as a think tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It was set up and is consistently supported by philanthropist and businessperson Elena Baturina, who has been investing in renewable energy sources and research since 2014. BE OPEN was set up to harness creative brain power through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-praises-young-people-for-helping-the-sustainable-shift-during-the-world-sustainable-energy-days-302701255.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
