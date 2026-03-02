Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - AML Incubator LTD (AMLI), a global AML compliance and regulatory advisory firm serving fintech companies, MSBs, asset platforms, and financial institutions, today announced the recent promotion of Stella Martirosian to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Haik Kazarian to Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO).

The promotions show AMLI's continued growth and service expansion as more clients need effective compliance systems that meet regulations in different areas.

Strategic Growth and Institutional Scaling

Over the past year, AML Incubator has experienced accelerated demand from fintech and asset companies seeking structured, regulator-aligned compliance support across Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC. The firm has expanded beyond core AML program implementation into a more comprehensive compliance infrastructure platform.

Along with its existing CAMLO/MLRO outsourcing and MSB registration services, AML Incubator has improved services in RPAA compliance, regulatory remediation, effectiveness reviews, enhanced due diligence, token due diligence, and strategic cross-border licensing advisory. This expansion represents a broader market shift in which compliance has become a foundational requirement for sustainable fintech growth.

Operational Leadership Strengthening

As Chief Operating Officer, Stella Martirosian will lead internal governance, operational execution, service standardization, and quality control frameworks across all client engagements. Her mandate includes reinforcing institutional-grade processes to support continued scaling while maintaining regulatory discipline.

"Growth without structure creates risk," said Stella. "Our focus is building operational architecture that ensures every engagement meets the highest regulatory standards, regardless of jurisdiction or client size."

Driving Global Business Development

Haik Kazarian's promotion to Chief Business Development Officer formalizes his role in driving AML Incubator's strategic expansion. He will oversee global market development, ecosystem partnerships, and jurisdictional growth initiatives. Under his leadership, AML Incubator has expanded its presence across multiple regulatory environments and strengthened its position as a compliance partner for high-growth fintech and asset firms navigating FINTRAC, RPAA, MiCA, VARA, ADGM, AUSTRAC, and FINCEN frameworks.

"Our client growth is not incidental," said Haik. "It reflects a structural gap in the market for disciplined, execution-focused compliance infrastructure. We help teams build long-term regulatory credibility through controls that operate day to day and evidence that proves it."

A Maturing Compliance Platform

Founded in 2019, AML Incubator has evolved from a boutique advisory firm into a structured global compliance platform. The firm's growth in clients and services has called for stronger executive oversight, deeper operational controls, and expanded leadership bandwidth.

These promotions mark a new phase of institutional development for AML Incubator as it continues to support fintech innovation with rigorous compliance foundations.

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator (AMLI) is a Canadian compliance advisory firm supporting fintechs, MSBs, payment providers, and payments and financial platforms with AML program design, remediation, and regulatory readiness. AMLI helps teams build operational compliance systems that stand up to bank, processor, partner, and regulatory reviews.

AML Incubator provides compliance services and does not offer legal advice. Requirements may vary based on jurisdiction, business model, and partner or supervisory expectations.

