Aurora Energy Research says uncompensated PV curtailment will remain elevated in 2026 and 2027, reaching 3.05 TWh next year and 3.38 TWh in 2027, as grid constraints persist despite planned reinforcements.From pv magazine Spain Spain recorded a record level of uncompensated renewable energy curtailment in 2025, more than doubling volumes from the previous year. July alone accounted for roughly one-third of the annual total, coinciding with peak solar production. Summer curtailment rates climbed as high as 11%, while about 892 GWh of renewable generation was restricted due solely to grid constraints. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...