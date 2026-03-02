Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

02 March 2026

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

During the month of February 2026, Fidelity European Trust PLC did not repurchase any ordinary shares into Treasury or for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 28 February 2026, Fidelity European Trust PLC's issued share capital consisted of 528,350,065 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 17,004,110 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity European Trust PLC is 511,345,955.

The above figure (511,345,955) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity European Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347


