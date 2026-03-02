On February 25, 2026, Acenta Group AB (the "Company") disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

According to item 6.3.1 (g) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Acenta Group AB Short name PADEL ISIN code: SE0024173728

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.