Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DL84 | ISIN: FR001400AJ45 | Ticker-Symbol: MCHA
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 19:22
33,080 Euro
-3,42 % -1,170
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MICHELIN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICHELIN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,95033,06019:53
32,95033,06019:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Michelin: Implementation of a partial share buyback management agreement

Clermont-Ferrand, March 2nd, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Implementation of a partial share buyback management agreement

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN has called on the assistance of three Investment Services Provider for the implementation of its Share Buyback Program as authorized by the Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025.

Under the terms of the Agreements, the last of which was signed on February 26, 2026, the parties agree that the Investment Services Providers will sell a certain number of COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN shares, representing a maximum of €750,000,000, to COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN, which undertakes to buy them, between March 03, 2026 and November 27, 2026, at an average price to be determined objectively and independently by the market over the duration of the Agreement, less a guaranteed discount. The price may not exceed the maximum purchase price approved by the Shareholders Meeting of May 16, 2025 or, if the shareholders adopt a new share buyback resolution on May 22, 2026 Shareholders Meeting.

All of the shares bought back under the Agreement will be cancelled.

Contact details

Investor Relations



investor-relations@michelin.com



Guillaume Jullienne



guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com



Benjamin Marcus
benjamin.marcus@michelin.com



Nadia Ait-Mokhtar
nadia.ait-mokhtar@michelin.com		Media Relations



+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22



groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com



Individual Shareholders



+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05



Muriel Combris-Battut
muriel.combris-battut@michelin.com



Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes@michelin.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the michelin.com website.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.