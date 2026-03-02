Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082
Tradegate
02.03.26 | 19:33
4,819 Euro
+1,20 % +0,057
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
02.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 1,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 23 February to 27 February 2026. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.72 per share for a total consideration of € 4.7m. These repurchases are part of the € 250m share buyback started on 29 January 2026 and reflect KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 27 February 2026 is 4,400,000 for a total consideration of € 19.9m.

Aggregated transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
02/03/2026
KPN-SBB


