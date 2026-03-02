MKDWELL Tech Inc. Announces Partnership with Sensor Electronics to Enter Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Automation Market

HSINCHU, Taiwan, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKDWELL Tech Inc. (Nasdaq: MKDW) ("the Company" or "MKDW"), an automotive electronics manufacturer, today announced that, through its operating subsidiary, it has entered into a cooperation letter of intent with Sensor Electronics Co., Ltd., headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China ("Sensor Electronics"), regarding the joint development of an agricultural machinery automation control system and related electronic integration solutions. Pursuant to this letter of intent, both parties will collaborate on the development and deployment of (i) Beidou terminal products (including high-precision positioning modules, antennas, 4G/5G communication modules and IMU components) and (ii) central integrated controllers for agricultural machinery (including ECU core processing modules and related interfaces), with a focus on precision operation and remote monitoring capabilities. The letter of intent also outlines each party's proposed responsibilities in areas such as hardware design and manufacturing, software algorithm and application development, testing and verification, and market development. The letter of intent is is not binding and is intended to serve as a framework for cooperation, and the parties expect to enter into a definitive agreement setting forth delivery timelines, unit purchase prices, and technical acceptance standards.

Ming-Chia Huang, Chairman and CEO of MKDW, stated: "Our proprietary Beidou terminal products and central integrated controllers are designed for seamless integration into agricultural machinery, enabling precision operations and remote monitoring to enhance crop yields and production efficiency. Sensor Electronics is a premier supplier of agricultural machinery components in China. Through this partnership, we aim to address the global challenges of declining birth rates and a shrinking agricultural workforce across Asia, the Americas, and Europe."

The Company expects to accelerate the deployment of its intelligent agricultural solutions starting in mid-2026-

About MKDWELL Tech Inc.

Through its operating subsidiaries, MKDW is a manufacturer and supplier of automotive electronics for passenger cars, modified commercial vehicles, camper vans, and logistics vehicles. The Company's business covers R&D, design, production, and sales, with a focus on intelligent control systems and LiDAR sensors. Operations are conducted through a design center in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, and a manufacturing plant in Jiaxing, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the partnership with Sensor Electronics, the ability of the parties to enter into a definitive agreement, the timing and likelihood of completing the joint development of agricultural machinery automation control system, and the Company's expectations regarding its future business development. There cannot be any assurance that the parties will enter into a definitive agreement. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact: MKDWELL Tech Inc.

Email: ir@mkdwell.com