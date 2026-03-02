Etiya Selected to Expand Its Multi-Brand Cloud-Native BSS Platform to Freedom Mobile

ISTANBUL, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etiya, a global leader in AI-driven digital Business Support System (BSS) platforms, today announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with Canadian telecommunications provider Quebecor to include its brand, Freedom Mobile. This next phase of collaboration will extend Etiya's platform across Freedom Mobile's operations, creating one of the world's first multi-brand, cloud-native BSS environments built on a single unified architecture.

Building on its relationship with Quebecor, Etiya will expand its platform to support Freedom Mobile's end-to-end customer journey across all channels, from retail stores to call centres and back-office teams. This move is a pivotal component of Freedom Mobile's digital vision, aimed at accelerating innovation and ensuring an ever-improving customer experience.

"This partnership is the next step in our ongoing digital evolution," said Mohamed Drif, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Freedom Mobile. "By leveraging Etiya's BSS platform, which has already been proven within the Quebecor family, Freedom Mobile will be even better positioned to bring new products to market more quickly, like our recently launched Fixed Wireless offering, and to deliver the seamless, modern experience our customers expect from our brands."

"We are proud to deepen our partnership with Quebecor by bringing our platform to Freedom Mobile," Apostolos Kallis, Chief Commercial Officer, Etiya, added. "Built on the trust Quebecor has placed in Etiya and its advanced cloud-native BSS environment, this collaboration creates a powerful foundation for Freedom Mobile to accelerate growth and raise the bar for its customers."

For Freedom Mobile customers, this change will translate into tangible benefits over time: faster access to new products and plans, a more consistent and streamlined experience across all service channels, whether in store, online, or with customer service and the foundation for increasingly personalized, AI-assisted interactions. The platform's modular architecture will also ensure that Freedom Mobile can continuously evolve its offerings in step with customer needs and market developments.

This collaboration highlights Etiya's continued expansion in the North American telecommunications market and reinforces its leadership in delivering large-scale, mission-critical BSS transformation programs.

The Freedom Mobile transformation program represents a full Business Support Systems (BSS) replacement and modernization initiative. The scope includes digital front-end applications supporting retail stores, call centers, and back-office operations, alongside core BSS capabilities such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Product Catalogue Management (PCM), Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Orchestration, Online Charging System (OCS), Mediation, Billing, and Interconnect. The program also covers Service Order Management and Service Provisioning, API Gateway, Rule Engine, Resource Inventory Management, Customer Service Management (CSM), Data Warehouse (DWH), authentication and user management, notification systems, and a comprehensive migration solution.

The transformation is designed to transition Freedom Mobile from a legacy monolithic architecture to a cloud-native, microservices-based environment. Key objectives include improving operational agility, reducing system complexity, eliminating release bottlenecks, and enabling faster introduction of new products and services.

Etiya, a leading software company founded in 2004, boasts over 1600 employees across 3 continents and 7 countries. Etiya provides innovative products focused on agility and flexibility through microservices-based architecture and DevOps methodology. Specializing in customer experience-centric and AI-driven digital transformation, Etiya's offerings span various sectors globally, including telecom, automotive, finance, and retail. Etiya prides itself on delivering rapid digital readiness and product delivery for its customers.

Freedom Mobile is a Canadian telecommunications service provider committed to affordability, innovation and customer satisfaction in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. With a combined total of more than 4 million mobile customers, Freedom Mobile and Videotron form a strong, highly competitive connectivity provider in Canada.

