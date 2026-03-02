Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA),a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2025 Annual General Meeting held on February 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson, Mr. Kartick Kumar, and Mr. Steven Berkenfeld were each elected as directors by over 98.7% of the votes cast for and less than 1.3% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Dr. Sankar Das Gupta 23,991,627 42,067 99.82% 0.18% Dr. Carolyn Hansson 23,724,006 309,688 98.71% 1.29% Dr. James K. Jacobs 23,873,595 160,099 99.33% 0.67% Mr. Kartick Kumar 23,869,370 164,324 99.32% 0.68% Mr. Steven Berkenfeld 24,009,294 24,400 98.82% 1.18% Dr. Raj DasGupta 24,014,577 19,117 99.92% 0.08%

MNP LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

The special resolution to approve the increase to the options issuable under the Company's stock option plan was passed with 88.29% voting in favor and 11.71% voting against the resolution.

The special resolution to approve the domestication of the Company to the United States was passed with 99.79% voting in favor and 0.21% voting against the resolution.

Additional details areincluded in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Investor and Media Contact:?????

Jason Roy

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc.

jroy@electrovaya.com / 905-855-4618

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a technology-driven lithium-ion battery company commercializing its proprietary Infinity Battery Technology, designed for superior safety, longevity, and performance in mission-critical industrial, robotics, defense and energy-storage applications. The Company leverages a strong intellectual-property portfolio and advanced materials expertise to deliver durable, high-value battery solutions to global OEMs and end users. To support growing demand and advancing energy-security and national-security objectives, Electrovaya is expanding U.S. manufacturing through its 52-acre Jamestown, New York site, which includes a 137,000-square-foot facility planned as its first gigafactory. Electrovaya also operates two Canadian sites focused on research, engineering, and product commercialization. For more information, please visit www.electrovaya.com .

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/electrovaya-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-1142703