Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EV0
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 13:49
6,550 Euro
+2,34 % +0,150
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,65018:56
6,6006,65018:53
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 18:38 Uhr
111 Leser
Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA),a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2025 Annual General Meeting held on February 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson, Mr. Kartick Kumar, and Mr. Steven Berkenfeld were each elected as directors by over 98.7% of the votes cast for and less than 1.3% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld

Dr. Sankar Das Gupta

23,991,627

42,067

99.82%

0.18%

Dr. Carolyn Hansson

23,724,006

309,688

98.71%

1.29%

Dr. James K. Jacobs

23,873,595

160,099

99.33%

0.67%

Mr. Kartick Kumar

23,869,370

164,324

99.32%

0.68%

Mr. Steven Berkenfeld

24,009,294

24,400

98.82%

1.18%

Dr. Raj DasGupta

24,014,577

19,117

99.92%

0.08%

MNP LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

The special resolution to approve the increase to the options issuable under the Company's stock option plan was passed with 88.29% voting in favor and 11.71% voting against the resolution.

The special resolution to approve the domestication of the Company to the United States was passed with 99.79% voting in favor and 0.21% voting against the resolution.

Additional details areincluded in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Investor and Media Contact:?????

Jason Roy
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com / 905-855-4618

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a technology-driven lithium-ion battery company commercializing its proprietary Infinity Battery Technology, designed for superior safety, longevity, and performance in mission-critical industrial, robotics, defense and energy-storage applications. The Company leverages a strong intellectual-property portfolio and advanced materials expertise to deliver durable, high-value battery solutions to global OEMs and end users. To support growing demand and advancing energy-security and national-security objectives, Electrovaya is expanding U.S. manufacturing through its 52-acre Jamestown, New York site, which includes a 137,000-square-foot facility planned as its first gigafactory. Electrovaya also operates two Canadian sites focused on research, engineering, and product commercialization. For more information, please visit www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/electrovaya-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-1142703

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
