Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA),a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2025 Annual General Meeting held on February 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson, Mr. Kartick Kumar, and Mr. Steven Berkenfeld were each elected as directors by over 98.7% of the votes cast for and less than 1.3% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Percentage of Votes For
Percentage of Votes Withheld
Dr. Sankar Das Gupta
23,991,627
42,067
99.82%
0.18%
Dr. Carolyn Hansson
23,724,006
309,688
98.71%
1.29%
Dr. James K. Jacobs
23,873,595
160,099
99.33%
0.67%
Mr. Kartick Kumar
23,869,370
164,324
99.32%
0.68%
Mr. Steven Berkenfeld
24,009,294
24,400
98.82%
1.18%
Dr. Raj DasGupta
24,014,577
19,117
99.92%
0.08%
MNP LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.
The special resolution to approve the increase to the options issuable under the Company's stock option plan was passed with 88.29% voting in favor and 11.71% voting against the resolution.
The special resolution to approve the domestication of the Company to the United States was passed with 99.79% voting in favor and 0.21% voting against the resolution.
Additional details areincluded in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
Investor and Media Contact:?????
Jason Roy
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com / 905-855-4618
About Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a technology-driven lithium-ion battery company commercializing its proprietary Infinity Battery Technology, designed for superior safety, longevity, and performance in mission-critical industrial, robotics, defense and energy-storage applications. The Company leverages a strong intellectual-property portfolio and advanced materials expertise to deliver durable, high-value battery solutions to global OEMs and end users. To support growing demand and advancing energy-security and national-security objectives, Electrovaya is expanding U.S. manufacturing through its 52-acre Jamestown, New York site, which includes a 137,000-square-foot facility planned as its first gigafactory. Electrovaya also operates two Canadian sites focused on research, engineering, and product commercialization. For more information, please visit www.electrovaya.com.
SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/electrovaya-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-1142703