Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - The Acacia Tree, an Australian-owned hardwood furniture brand, has announced plans to open a flagship store in Sydney in the coming months, signalling a significant milestone in the company's continued national growth. The new location will expand the brand's physical retail presence and reflect increasing demand for Australian-made, solid timber furniture designed for long-term living.





Founded around 9 years ago as a family business, The Acacia Tree has evolved to a focused portfolio of Australian-made hardwood collections. The shift was driven by consistent customer feedback highlighting a gap in the market: high-quality Australian furniture was either difficult to find or priced beyond the reach of many households. In response, the business committed to locally made solid timber furniture, working closely with Australian makers and using timbers such as Tasmanian Oak, Messmate, and Blackwood

The upcoming Sydney flagship will showcase The Acacia Tree's dining, bedroom, and living collections" allowing customers to experience the furniture as it is intended to be lived with, rather than viewed in a traditional retail environment. The store is designed to reflect the brand's emphasis on warmth, longevity, and practicality, offering an in-person extension of the experience currently provided through its appointment-based showrooms and online channels.

The expansion follows steady growth across existing markets, including Melbourne, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, where the brand operates showrooms by appointment. The Sydney opening is intended to strengthen The Acacia Tree's presence in New South Wales while maintaining its core focus on made-to-order furniture, customisation, and direct customer engagement.

Unlike trend-driven furniture retailers, The Acacia Tree positions its collections around durability and timeless design, prioritising pieces that suit real Australian homes and families. While priced above mass-produced imports, the company emphasises long-term value, aiming to offer furniture that reduces the need for frequent replacement and supports local manufacturing.

The Sydney flagship store is expected to open soon, with further details to be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit theacaciatree.com.au.

About The Acacia Tree

The Acacia Tree is an Australian-owned, family-run furniture brand specialising in Australian-made solid timber furniture. Crafted from quality local hardwoods and made to order, each piece is designed to be timeless, durable, and suited to everyday living. With a focus on craftsmanship, honest service, and accessible pricing, The Acacia Tree works directly with Australian makers to deliver furniture that brings lasting value to homes across the country.

