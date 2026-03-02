Smith & Nephew Plc: Smith+Nephew to feature leading rotator cuff repair portfolio including new Tendon Seam Repair System and REGENETEN? Bioinductive Implant at AAOS 2026

Uniting the most advanced technologies for biomechanical repair and biological augmentation

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces it will showcase its unrivalled portfolio for rotator cuff repair (RCR) during the 2026 American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in New Orleans this week. RCR is a growing market segment with approximately 500,000 procedures performed annually in the US,1 yet still experiencing 20-40%2 structural failure rates using traditional surgical techniques.

Tendon Seam offers a new and unique biomechanical repair technique alongside market-leading biological augmentation of the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant, giving Smith+Nephew a differentiated and disruptive RCR portfolio. These technologies aim to drive better outcomes - through immediate biomechanical repair to improve early outcomes and biological augmentation supporting tendon integrity.

The newly acquired Tendon Seam is designed to reduce re-tear rates and improve patient outcomes versus the current standard of care. Its novel repair stitch configuration with multiple points of fixation, patented microanchors, continuous suture, individually locked stitches, and integrated implantation instrument are designed to deliver strong and stable repairs with a simplified surgical technique. The system received 510(k) clearance in 2023 and is indicated for reattachment of soft tissue to bone, including tendons, ligaments, and joint capsules.





With more than 250,000 procedures4 completed globally since its introduction in 2014, the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant has had a transformative impact, offering a better solution for thousands of patients with rotator cuff injuries every year.5 The collagen-based implant supports the body's natural healing response to facilitate the formation of new tissue to biologically augment repairs - demonstrated by Randomized Control Trial (RCT) data showing improved outcomes versus traditional repair.6-10

This year's meeting will be the first since AAOS published its revised Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) that supports the use of bioinductive implants for rotator cuff repair. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) CPG on the 'Management of Rotator Cuff Injuries' highlights the value of bioinductive implants in rotator cuff repair based on independent analysis of studies. Analyzing RCTs for bioinductive implants, AAOS have issued a StrongRecommendation that:

'The use of bioinductive tendon implants to augment rotator cuff repair, or as an alternative to standard repair, can lead to lower re-tear rates and better patient reported outcomes.'

To learn more about Smith+Nephew's joint repair solutions for Sports Medicine and our leading rotator cuff repair portfolio, please visit our booth (#839) at AAOS in New Orleans, March 2-6, 2026 or visit www.smith-nephew.com.

