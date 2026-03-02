EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

B2i Digital Highlights Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference as a Featured Conference



Live Executive Presentations From Public Companies Across the Clean Energy Landscape Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A and 1x1 Meetings NEW YORK, NY - March 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. is highlighting the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference taking place Thursday, March 5, 2026. The Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference is a B2i Digital Featured Conference, hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. The Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference connects presenting companies with a global audience of individual and institutional investors through live, interactive online presentations. Participating companies deliver scheduled presentations followed by real-time Q&A, and investors can request one-on-one meetings with management teams through the VIC platform. After the event, presentation replays are made available for on-demand viewing on the OTC Markets and B2i Digital YouTube channels. "VIC is built for real access," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. "You hear the story, ask questions live, and if you want to go deeper, you can request a one-on-one meeting with management. It is a clean, efficient format for companies and investors alike." As the Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital supports presenting companies before, during, and after each VIC event through coordinated investor outreach across its digital channels. This includes publishing dedicated company profiles ahead of the conference, featuring participating issuers across B2i Digital's social platforms, and making conference presentation replays available in a dedicated YouTube playlist following the event to support ongoing visibility and investor engagement. More details about the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference are available here:

https://b2idigital.com/otc-clean-energy-virtual-investor-conference Conference schedule for Thursday, March 5, 2026 (All times EST): 11:00 AM Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

11:30 AM P2 Solar, Inc.

12:00 PM GenFlat Holdings, Inc.

12:30 PM Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

1:00 PM RZOLV Technologies Inc.

1:30 PM Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

2:00 PM Waste Energy Corp. Registration is open at:

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/147665/march-5th-clean-energy-virtual-investor-conference?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0326CleanEnergyVIC About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings?, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. B2i Digital Contact Information: David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc B2i Digital Social Media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital/

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social



B2i Digital Featured Conferences:

https://b2idigital.com/conferences About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is a proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive online forum for publicly traded companies to present directly to investors. Each event features live company presentations, Q&A sessions, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays that support ongoing engagement. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. Public companies listed on NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, CSE, ASX, OTC Markets, and other trading platforms may participate in VIC events throughout the year. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information: Virtual Investor Conferences

OTC Markets Group Inc.

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

conferences@otcmarkets.com

https://x.com/RIConferences

https://www.youtube.com/@OTCMarketsGroup Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of the Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





02.03.2026 CET/CEST

