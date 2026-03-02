Xinhuanet North America: Langjiu Launches Global Baijiu Tour in New York for Lunar New Year

The tour, which coincides with the Year of the Horse, included the "China Year · Shared with the World" Langjiu Spring Festival Night held at United Nations headquarters.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Langjiu launched the U.S. leg of its "Chinese Langjiu · Welcoming the World" global tour here during the 2026 Lunar New Year, using the holiday to introduce Chinese baijiu, a traditional distilled spirit, to an international audience.

The tour, which coincides with the Year of the Horse, included the "Chinese New Year · Shared with the World" Langjiu Spring Festival Night held at United Nations headquarters. Guests from various industries gathered to sample sauce-aroma baijiu and participate in Chinese New Year traditions.

As part of its cultural exchange efforts, company representatives traveled to Kentucky's bourbon region to hold professional dialogues between Eastern and Western spirits producers.

Leading up to the festival, landmarks in New York and Toronto were illuminated in "China Red," the brand's signature color. The company employed an integrated communications strategy linking large-format outdoor screens, digital platforms and on-site events to extend its holiday reach.

Based on the left bank of the Chishui River in Sichuan province, China, Langjiu produces its sauce-aroma baijiu using traditional techniques recognized as intangible cultural heritage. The company said its current strategy focuses on "going global" to build international brand recognition and foster cultural exchange through its spirits.

