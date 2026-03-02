Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 19:26 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhuanet North America: Langjiu Launches Global Baijiu Tour in New York for Lunar New Year

The tour, which coincides with the Year of the Horse, included the "China Year · Shared with the World" Langjiu Spring Festival Night held at United Nations headquarters.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Langjiu launched the U.S. leg of its "Chinese Langjiu · Welcoming the World" global tour here during the 2026 Lunar New Year, using the holiday to introduce Chinese baijiu, a traditional distilled spirit, to an international audience.

The tour, which coincides with the Year of the Horse, included the "Chinese New Year · Shared with the World" Langjiu Spring Festival Night held at United Nations headquarters. Guests from various industries gathered to sample sauce-aroma baijiu and participate in Chinese New Year traditions.

As part of its cultural exchange efforts, company representatives traveled to Kentucky's bourbon region to hold professional dialogues between Eastern and Western spirits producers.

Leading up to the festival, landmarks in New York and Toronto were illuminated in "China Red," the brand's signature color. The company employed an integrated communications strategy linking large-format outdoor screens, digital platforms and on-site events to extend its holiday reach.

Based on the left bank of the Chishui River in Sichuan province, China, Langjiu produces its sauce-aroma baijiu using traditional techniques recognized as intangible cultural heritage. The company said its current strategy focuses on "going global" to build international brand recognition and foster cultural exchange through its spirits.

About Xinhuanet North America: Xinhuanet North America is a NY State registered media company and it was founded in 2017.

Contact person: Run Miao
Contact: northamerica@xinhuanetus.com
graceshi@xinhuanetus.com

SOURCE: Xinhuanet North America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/langjiu-launches-global-baijiu-tour-in-new-york-for-lunar-new-year-1142706

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.