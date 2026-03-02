Jo Malone London introduces Georgia May and Lizzy Jagger as global brand ambassadors for English Pear

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The British fragrance and lifestyle house celebrates English Pear & Freesia and English Pear & Sweet Pea with British models Georgia May and Lizzy Jagger. Hailing from rock and roll roots, Georgia May and Lizzy have unique individual styles and personalities, reflected in their unique choice of scents. English Pear & Freesia and English Pear & Sweet Pea offer two takes on the perfect pear, both featuring this timeless, quintessential Jo Malone London ingredient.

Georgia May

Jagger Georgia May began modelling at a young age, featuring in campaigns for a variety of global beauty and fashion brands. She launched her own skincare brand MAY Botanicals in 2023. She co-owns hair dye brand Bleach London and is the Wellbeing Ambassador for the British Beauty Council.

Lizzy Jagger

Lizzy first appeared on the catwalk in 1998 and has been modelling ever since, representing many designers at fashion weeks and featuring in campaigns for global brands. She is an advocate for women's rights and worked on the award-winning documentary Equal Means Equal with Kamala Lopez, pushing for Women's Equality Day to become Women's Equality Week.

The campaign

Experience the sunlit orchard. Sister scents, one bond and an English pear in every bottle.

English Pear & Freesia: a cult classic

Orchards steeped in golden sunshine, warming the russet curves of luscious pears. The sensuous freshness of the just-ripe fruit wrapped in elegant white freesias, enhanced with rose and rooted in patchouli.

Top: Williams Pear

Heart: Freesia

Base: Patchouli

'I love it because it's classic and elegant. I feel I can reach for it every day and wear it anywhere. It's really timeless'-Georgia May Jagger

English Pear & Sweet Pea: a new classic

Sun-warmed orchards spring to life as tempting green pears fill the branches. The luscious fruits enveloped in softly scented pastel sweet peas, nestled on a base of powdery white musk.

Top: Williams Pear

Heart: Sweet Pea

Base: White Musk

'I can't help but smile when I wear English Pear & Sweet Pea. It's playful, subtle, and instantly makes my day better'-Lizzy Jagger

