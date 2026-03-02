Atlanta has over 50 private equity firms and 38 investment banks

Some of the key private equity industries to watch for PE investments are datacenters, fintech, and real estate

There are over 78,000 businesses in Georgia that are ready to change hands in the next decade and PE could be the main buyer

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Private equity in Atlanta is accelerating. A new report from Sapling Financial Consultants, Looking PEachy: Atlanta's Expanding Private Equity Ecosystem, analyzes U.S. private equity trends in 2025 and explains why Georgia is emerging as a top-10 state for private equity penetration.

How Large Is the U.S. Private Equity Market in 2025?

The report finds that U.S. private equity rebounded strongly in 2025, with total deal value reaching $1.16 trillion, up 36% year-over-year, while deal count rose 5.9% to 9,019 transactions. Despite the increase in transaction activity, fundraising slowed to $227.9 billion, marking the weakest fundraising environment since 2020.

Why is Georgia a top private equity state?

As of August 2025, private equity penetration in the U.S. stands at 3.49%. Georgia ranks 9th nationally, with a 2.83% penetration rate and 1,885 PE-backed companies.

PE-backed companies in Georgia contributed significantly to the state economy in 2024, supporting:

418,000 jobs

$35 billion in wages and benefits

$61 billion in total GDP contribution

Technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) account for 44% of PE-backed companies in Georgia, underscoring Atlanta's strength in high-growth sectors.

Why Is Atlanta Becoming a Private Equity Hub?

The report identifies Atlanta as the core engine of Georgia's PE expansion. The city is now home to:

59 private equity firms

38 investment banks

Over the past decade, Atlanta has evolved from a regional capital base into a nationally relevant private equity center.

Several Atlanta-based firms have significantly expanded assets under management (AUM):

Roark Capital grew AUM from $18 billion in 2020 to $38 billion in 2025 ( 111% growth)

Noble Investment Group increased AUM by 155% over the same period

Domain Capital Group grew AUM by 30%

What Is the "Silver Tsunami" and Why Does It Matter?

Perhaps the most compelling near-term driver of deal flow is what the report describes as the "Silver Tsunami." Georgia has 78,125 privately held firms owned by individuals aged 55+, collectively worth an estimated $33 billion and employing 850,000 people.

With a significant percentage lacking formal succession plans, this demographic shift presents a substantial buy-side opportunity for structured private equity transactions, modernization strategies, and buy-and-build platforms.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

While deal activity has rebounded, the slowdown in fundraising suggests a more competitive environment ahead, favoring firms with operational discipline, strong networks, and differentiated strategies.

"Atlanta is no longer simply participating in the private equity market, it is shaping it," said Rob Hong, CEO, Sapling Financial Consultants. "The combination of sector momentum, capital concentration, and generational ownership transition positions the region for sustained investment activity over the next decade."

About Sapling Financial Consultants

Founded in 2015 by Rob Hong and Andreea Lupascu in Toronto, Sapling Financial Consultants is a financial modelling, due diligence and data analytics firm that combines technological innovation with financial comprehension. In 2025, the Toronto-based boutique financial consulting firm opened its first U.S. satellite office in Atlanta, Georgia.

