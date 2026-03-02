London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom announced that Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, during his official visit to the United Kingdom on February 25-26, led a series of high-level engagements in London aimed at strengthening the expanding economic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom. The discussions underscored growing cooperation in trade, investment, critical minerals, transport connectivity, finance and education. A key outcome of the visit was the signing of the Kazakhstan-UK Roadmap on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Critical Minerals through 2027.

The Roadmap provides a structured framework for deepening cooperation across the critical minerals value chain, including midstream processing, refining and sustainable financing mechanisms. The agreement reflects both countries' shared interest in diversifying supply chains and expanding industrial collaboration in strategically important sectors.

As part of the visit, Minister Kosherbayev met with representatives of the British business community at a roundtable attended by Acting UK Minister of State for Business and Trade Chris Bryant and Chairman of the British-Kazakh Society Rupert Goodman. Senior executives from leading British companies, including BP, Standard Chartered Bank, UK Export Finance, London Stock Exchange Group, Weir Group, Maritime House, Eutelsat OneWeb, Gleeds, as well as representatives of Coventry University and Cardiff University, took part in the discussions.

The meeting focused on expanding bilateral trade and investment flows, strengthening cooperation in critical minerals and rare earth elements, advancing green economy initiatives, enhancing financial integration and deepening partnerships in artificial intelligence, transport connectivity and higher education.

In his remarks, Minister Kosherbayev highlighted Kazakhstan's strong macroeconomic performance and its growing role as Central Asia's economic hub.

"Kazakhstan has achieved substantial economic growth, averaging 5.7 percent in real terms annually. According to the latest IMF data, our nominal GDP exceeds 300 billion US dollars, placing us among the world's top 50 economies. Kazakhstan currently accounts for more than 60 percent of all foreign direct investment flows into Central Asia," he noted.

The United Kingdom remains one of Kazakhstan's most significant investment partners. In 2024, British investments reached 723.7 million US dollars, while in the first nine months of 2025 they totalled 471.5 million US dollars. More than 500 companies with British participation operate across Kazakhstan's energy, mining, finance, aviation, manufacturing, education and services sectors.

Participants emphasized the importance of moving from dialogue toward the implementation of concrete joint projects in priority sectors, particularly those linked to industrial modernization and technological development.

In the education sphere, a Memorandum was signed to expand cooperation between Coventry University and its Kazakhstan campus, including plans to open a licensed campus in Almaty. It was also announced that the presence of British educational institutions in Kazakhstan will continue to expand, including the opening of Charterhouse School in Almaty, the launch of an Artificial Intelligence Centre by Cardiff University, and the opening of a new Heriot-Watt University campus in Aktobe.

Minister Kosherbayev also participated in the inaugural "Central Asia + UK" (CA5+UK) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, hosted by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. The meeting addressed opportunities for economic growth, expanding trade and investment cooperation, regional connectivity and the development of international transport corridors linking Europe and Asia.

"Kazakhstan plays a central role in regional connectivity. Thirteen major transit corridors pass through our territory and around 85 percent of overland cargo transport between Europe and Asia moves through Kazakhstan. Within the CA5+UK framework, we view the United Kingdom as a long-term partner and are committed to achieving tangible results that benefit our economies and societies," Minister Kosherbayev stated.

The CA5+UK format was described by participants as a structured and results-oriented platform that enhances economic coordination between Central Asia and the United Kingdom. Discussions highlighted opportunities to align Central Asia's resource and transit potential with the UK's strengths in finance, regulatory standards, technology and education.

Over more than three decades since diplomatic relations were established in 1992, Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom have steadily expanded cooperation across trade, investment, finance and education. The agreements and discussions held during the Minister's visit to London build on this foundation and reflect ongoing efforts by both sides to strengthen practical economic ties.

