Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Dow Jones News
02.03.2026 20:09 Uhr
252 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-March-2026 / 18:36 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

2 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  2 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         48,912 
 
Highest price paid per share:            145.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             140.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    143.1199p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,347,145 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,394,431 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,394,431 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      143.1199p                        48,912

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
520             142.20          08:09:56         00379612583TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             141.80          08:10:48         00379613746TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              140.40          08:23:09         00379628364TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             141.80          08:33:48         00379640905TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             142.00          08:45:43         00379652656TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             142.00          08:45:43         00379652657TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              141.00          08:50:46         00379657324TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             141.80          09:16:59         00379683640TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             141.60          09:17:10         00379683814TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             142.00          09:48:33         00379737534TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             142.00          09:48:33         00379737538TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             142.00          09:49:30         00379739893TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             142.20          09:49:30         00379739894TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              142.40          09:51:39         00379744330TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             142.40          09:51:39         00379744331TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             143.00          09:52:25         00379745816TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             143.00          10:01:31         00379762757TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.60          10:01:31         00379762758TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             142.60          10:07:59         00379763077TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             142.60          10:07:59         00379763078TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.40          10:07:59         00379763080TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             142.60          10:08:44         00379763100TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             142.60          10:08:44         00379763101TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             142.60          10:08:44         00379763102TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             142.20          10:15:45         00379763470TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              142.20          10:15:52         00379763478TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             141.80          10:16:00         00379763481TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             142.00          10:22:43         00379763836TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             142.00          10:22:45         00379763837TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             141.80          10:25:03         00379764004TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             141.20          10:42:04         00379766063TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             141.40          10:48:39         00379766543TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              141.40          10:48:39         00379766544TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              142.40          10:59:55         00379767259TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             142.60          11:10:22         00379767798TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             142.40          11:10:25         00379767799TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             142.80          11:29:36         00379768590TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             143.60          11:46:05         00379769459TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             143.60          11:46:07         00379769471TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             143.60          11:46:07         00379769472TRLO1     XLON 
 
1023             143.60          11:46:07         00379769473TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             143.60          11:46:08         00379769474TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             143.20          11:46:08         00379769475TRLO1     XLON 
 
1025             143.60          11:46:08         00379769476TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             143.20          11:46:08         00379769477TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             143.00          11:53:28         00379769918TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             143.20          12:02:16         00379770389TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             142.80          12:21:03         00379771223TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.40          12:36:22         00379771870TRLO1     XLON 
 
959             142.80          12:52:25         00379772556TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             143.20          12:58:18         00379772894TRLO1     XLON 
 
1069             143.00          13:05:00         00379773193TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             143.00          13:05:00         00379773194TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             142.80          13:59:01         00379776000TRLO1     XLON 
 
1008             143.00          13:59:01         00379776001TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             143.00          13:59:01         00379776002TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             143.40          14:00:06         00379776053TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             143.40          14:00:06         00379776054TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             143.20          14:01:17         00379776133TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             143.40          14:04:48         00379776381TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              143.40          14:04:48         00379776382TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              143.40          14:04:48         00379776383TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             143.40          14:06:22         00379776473TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              143.40          14:06:22         00379776474TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             143.20          14:06:23         00379776476TRLO1     XLON 
 
209             143.20          14:06:24         00379776478TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             143.20          14:06:24         00379776479TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             143.40          14:08:13         00379776706TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             143.40          14:08:13         00379776707TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2026 13:36 ET (18:36 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
