CRYPTO.COM To Donate $1 Million to After-School All-Stars in Collaboration With the LA Kings and the Kings Care Foundation

Donation to Provide Financial Support for After-School and Summer Youth Programming Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Crypto.com today announced that it will donate $1 million to After-School All-Stars as part of its partnership with the LA Kings and the Kings Care Foundation (the award-winning charitable arm of the team), reinforcing a shared commitment to youth development and community impact. The donation will take place during an on-ice ceremony at the Kings' March 2 game against the Colorado Avalanche presented by Crypto.com at Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony will be attended by Luc Robitaille, President of the Los Angeles Kings as well as other senior officials of the team, Crypto.com and After-School All-Stars, including After-School All-Stars Founder and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This initiative reflects a joint effort between Crypto.com and the LA Kings to leverage the power of sport and community platforms to expand access to educational programming nationwide.

After-School All-Stars is a national nonprofit organization that provides free, comprehensive after-school and summer programs, as well as support services for students and their families. Since its founding in 1992, After-School All-Stars has grown to more than 18 chapters with 740 school-year sites and summer camps in 80 cities across the country, reaching nearly 150,000 students each year. The donation from Crypto.com will provide critical funding to expand After-School All-Stars programming across its chapters nationwide.

"After-School All-Stars is doing vital work to expand opportunity for young people during the hours when support matters most," said Matt David, President of North America and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Crypto.com. "At Crypto.com, we believe strongly in investing in our communities and this donation reflects our commitment to helping empower students to learn, grow, and thrive. We are proud to extend our partnership with the LA Kings, the Kings Care Foundation by supporting After-School All-Stars and the meaningful impact they deliver for families across the country."

"I founded After-School All-Stars because every kid deserves a real chance to succeed, no excuses," said Arnold Schwarzenegger. "When you give students mentorship, and opportunity, they rise to the challenge. I believe in results. With partners like Crypto.com stepping up, we can reach more students, open more doors, and build stronger communities across America."

"When you invest in our students, you invest in their futures, and change lives," said Andrea Bazán, President of After-School All-Stars. "We are thrilled and grateful for this outstanding support from Crypto.com, the LA Kings and the Kings Care Foundation, which will go a long way to enrich our programs across Los Angeles and our national network."

"The LA Kings are proud to partner with After-School All-Stars, to reinforce a shared commitment to empowering young people and creating meaningful opportunities for them to learn, grow, and succeed," said Luc Robitaille, President of the Los Angeles Kings. "We are deeply committed to giving back to our community, and we believe investing in youth development is one of the most impactful ways we can help build a stronger future for Los Angeles."

In celebration of the donation, Crypto.com and the Kings Care Foundation will also host a group of After-School All-Stars Los Angeles students at Crypto.com Arena for the March 2 game. Fans will also see After-School All-Stars participants in a drumline performance outside of the Crypto.com Arena entrances ahead of the game, as well as on Zamboni rides during the game. Additional Crypto.com fan activations at the arena will include a Road Trip Sweepstakes and Lucky Row promotions, rewarding fans in attendance.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.

Learn more at https://crypto.com.

About After-School All-Stars

After-School All-Stars (ASAS) provides free, comprehensive after-school and summer enrichment programs that keep students safe, engaged, and on track to succeed in school and life. Founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1992, ASAS partners with schools and communities to deliver year-round enrichment programming at more than 750 schools and community sites across 77 cities nationwide.

Serving nearly 150,000 students annually - including more than 25,000 students in Los Angeles alone - in communities with limited access to opportunity, ASAS combines high-quality mentoring, hands-on learning, and leadership development to strengthen academic achievement, build social-emotional skills, and inspire confidence in the next generation.

Learn more at www.afterschoolallstars.org.

About the LA Kings

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of events and performances, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: AEG

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/crypto.com-to-donate-1-million-to-after-school-all-stars-in-collaboration-with-the-la-kings-1142734