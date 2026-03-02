Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.03.2026 20:26 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foundation Software to Exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Foundation Software will exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, March 3rd-7th in Las Vegas, showcasing its construction-specific solutions at Booth N10341.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America's largest construction trade show, bringing together contractors, manufacturers and technology providers to explore new equipment, solutions and industry innovations.

At the show, Foundation Software will highlight:

  • FOUNDATION - job cost accounting software with built-in payroll and project management

  • FOUNDATION Pay - an expense and pay management platform designed to increase speed to cash with streamlined A/P and A/R processes

  • WorkMax - a time tracking mobile app with a brand-new Grid Timecard feature designed to simplify group time entry

Additionally, Foundation will offer demos for some of their other solutions, including The EDGE takeoff & estimating software, the construction-specific payroll service Payroll4Construction and the safety app SafetyHQ. This will give visitors better insight into Foundation's expansive product portfolio.

Foundation Software also submitted several products for consideration in the 2026 Next Level Awards at CONEXPO-CON/AGG.

These honors recognize innovative equipment and technology shaping the construction industry. Finalists are selected by an industry panel, with winners determined through live voting at the show. Foundation's submissions include:

  • SafetyHQ

  • WorkMax Grid Timecard

  • The EDGE Concrete Estimating Software

By participating in CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, Foundation Software aims to connect with contractors seeking to reduce administrative burden and improve operational visibility across their businesses.

For additional details regarding CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, visit foundationsoft.com/conexpo26.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff& estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

Partners - Foundation Software

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-to-exhibit-at-conexpo-con%2fagg-2026-1142688

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.