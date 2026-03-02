Foundation Software to Exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Foundation Software will exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, March 3rd-7th in Las Vegas, showcasing its construction-specific solutions at Booth N10341.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America's largest construction trade show, bringing together contractors, manufacturers and technology providers to explore new equipment, solutions and industry innovations.

At the show, Foundation Software will highlight:

FOUNDATION - job cost accounting software with built-in payroll and project management

FOUNDATION Pay - an expense and pay management platform designed to increase speed to cash with streamlined A/P and A/R processes

WorkMax - a time tracking mobile app with a brand-new Grid Timecard feature designed to simplify group time entry

Additionally, Foundation will offer demos for some of their other solutions, including The EDGE takeoff & estimating software, the construction-specific payroll service Payroll4Construction and the safety app SafetyHQ. This will give visitors better insight into Foundation's expansive product portfolio.

Foundation Software also submitted several products for consideration in the 2026 Next Level Awards at CONEXPO-CON/AGG.

These honors recognize innovative equipment and technology shaping the construction industry. Finalists are selected by an industry panel, with winners determined through live voting at the show. Foundation's submissions include:

SafetyHQ

WorkMax Grid Timecard

The EDGE Concrete Estimating Software

By participating in CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, Foundation Software aims to connect with contractors seeking to reduce administrative burden and improve operational visibility across their businesses.

For additional details regarding CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, visit foundationsoft.com/conexpo26.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has been the leading provider of construction software and services since 1985, delivering products that cover a project's entire lifecycle, including job cost accounting, expense management, takeoff& estimating, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811-5926 x 4823

Partners - Foundation Software

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-to-exhibit-at-conexpo-con%2fagg-2026-1142688